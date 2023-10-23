‘…the only safe place for Jews in 20+ years’: Canadian professor Dr. Gad Saad predicts

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, there has been a rise in anti-Israel and anti-Jew mindset across the world. Swayed by anti-Israel narrative, some student groups from prestigious institutions like the Harvard University and the Columbia University have protested in support of terror group Hamas. Even so-called intellectuals, professors and persons holding high positions, have shared hate-filled messages against Israel amid the existing scenario. Notably, Israel is at war with Hamas after the terrorist organisation massacred hundreds of innocent civilians in an unprovoked attack on Southern Israel on October 7.

Canadian professor Gad Saad (X(formerly Twitter)/@GadSaad)

While world leaders and the civil society are pleading to end war which has caused devastation and destruction on both sides, many Israelis are pointing towards an increase in anti-Semitic voices on social media. In recent times, Jews have been targeted in the US by pro-Palestine groups.

Amid the current scenario, Canadian professor and popular YouTuber Dr. Gad Saad has made a prediction about the safety of Jews. Saad is the writer of famous book "The Parasitic Mind: How Infectious Ideas Are Killing Common Sense".

Taking to X(formerly Twitter), Saad wrote, "To all Jews around the world: Consider learning Cantonese or Mandarin and keep your fingers crossed that China allows you in. This might become the only safe place for Jews in 20+ years. Tragic but true."

Saad's tweet has gone viral on social media with more than a million views. However, many netizens questioned him for choosing China as a safe haven for Jews. Some social media users opined that India, Brazil etc. will be better options for asylum than China.

Meanwhile, Israel's offensive against Hamas in Gaza has entered the 16th day. Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has affirmed the nation's commitment to completely dismantle and destroy the terror network of Hamas. Netanyahu has also warned rival Lebanese terror group Hezbollah from entering the ongoing war.

Amid the war situation, relief material and aid from across the world, is being sent into Gaza for the Palestinians.

