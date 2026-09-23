‘This is a mockery’: Video of Mitch McConnell being wheeled home after brief Senate return sparks backlash

Following a brief trip to Capitol Hill, videos of Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell being wheeled into his Kentucky home have sparked a flurry of responses online. Several social media users criticized the 84-year-old senator’s appearance and renewed calls for age and congressional term limits.

Senator Mitch McConnell, speaks to members of the media as he arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, for the first time since suffering from a fall at his home on June 14. (Bloomberg)

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McConnell returned to the Senate in mid-September after being away for more than three months following a fall. During his visit, he spent around three hours at the Capitol and participated in voting. He was later seen with his aides assisting him with a wheelchair as he arrived home.

Also read : Mitch McConnell makes first public appearance in nearly 3 months, seen leaving DC home in a wheelchair

“This is a mockery at this point”

A video shared on X showed McConnell being pushed up a sidewalk with the help of two aides and being taken toward his residence after his Senate appearance.

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{{^usCountry}} “This is absolutely embarrassing. What a joke,” one user wrote on X in response to the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is absolutely embarrassing. What a joke,” one user wrote on X in response to the video. {{/usCountry}}

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Another user referred to the 1989 comedy about people pretending a deceased man is alive and wrote, “Holy shit they’re still doing the Weekend at Bernie’s bit with McConnell.”

West Virginia political figure Derrick Evans also criticised McConnell’s continued Senate role, writing, “This is a mockery at this point. Mitch McConnell is the perfect example of why we need term limits.”

McConnell, who first entered the Senate in 1985, became the longest-serving Senate party leader in U.S. history. He announced in February 2024 that he would step down from his leadership position but remain in the Senate.

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Also read: Mitch McConnell sparks ‘Weekend at Bernie’s', ‘body double’ buzz as video shows senator; hand color causes concern

Mitch McConnell's long time health concerns

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McConnell’s health has drawn public attention in recent years. In March 2023, he suffered a concussion and rib fracture after falling at a private dinner event in Washington.

Later that year, he twice appeared to freeze during public appearances, prompting concerns about his condition. His office said doctors evaluated him and found no evidence of a stroke or seizure disorder.

The questions about age and political leadership remain prominent across the United States amid McConnell's absence from the senate. President Joe Biden’s age during his 2024 presidential campaign and former President Donald Trump’s age have also fueled discussions about the health and longevity of national leaders.

However, McConnell’s future remains unchanged. His office has maintained that he intends to serve out the remainder of his Senate term.

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