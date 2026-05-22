Thomas Caleb Butler: 5 things on attacker of Kerry Sheron, ‘Trump House’ owner, as wife shares horrifying update

Thomas Caleb Butler has been arrested for a brutal attack on Kerry Sheron, the owner of the ‘Trump house’ in Escondido, San Diego, California. The incident took place on Wednesday and the 69-year-old's wife does not believe her husband will recover from the attack.

A view of Kerry Sheron's home, known as the 'Trump House'.(Facebook/Kerry Sheron)

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Butler brutally beat Kerry outside his MAGA-inspired ‘Trump house’ and his wife, Maria, told The California Post that her husband was not expected to survive.

Here's all you need to know about Kerry Sheron and Thomas Caleb Butler.

Who is Kerry Sheron?

Sheron describes himself as a Army veteran, as per The Post. He is known for putting up Trump flags and other pro-America materials at his home on Buchanan Street.

Sheron's house has come under attack before. In a video posted this March, he shared that Trump and America flags outside his property were in tatters, allegedly due to the act of vandals.

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{{^usCountry}} “Somebody decided that our stuff is not good. Incredible, look at this. They even ripped up the American flag, how f–ked up is that,” he had said. Maria told the publication she believed her husband was targeted over these displays. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Somebody decided that our stuff is not good. Incredible, look at this. They even ripped up the American flag, how f–ked up is that,” he had said. Maria told the publication she believed her husband was targeted over these displays. {{/usCountry}}

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{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Karen Savage: 5 things on art teacher fired after allegedly hanging Black child doll by neck {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Butler had reportedly fled on foot after the attack and authorities managed to nab him nearby and take him into custody. Who is Thomas Caleb Butler: 5 things to know Butler is 32 and a resident of Escondido. He was arrested on charges of murder and could face life in jail if convicted. Butler is a Navy veteran with ‘severe PTSD’ a friend told The California Post. Police believe he did not know Sheron. They also believe the attack had nothing to do with politics and are speaking to witnesses. Butler's friend told the publication that he ‘liked’ the ‘Trump house’ and lived just a few blocks away from it. The friend also reportedly said he supported President Donald Trump as a registered Republican. Shocked by the attack, Butler's friend said “This is the guy that plays with Legos and Star Wars stuff,” as per the Post. The family friend further said Butler was medicated and his mental illness was making him weak. The friend noted that Butler had served many years in the Navy but was now without a job and fighting his demons, as per The Post. He ‘sits in his room and thinks everyone is coming to get him,’ the friend said. Butler was reportedly restrained by a utility worker is booked in the Vista Detention Facility and his arraignment is on Friday. He is not eligible for bail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Butler had reportedly fled on foot after the attack and authorities managed to nab him nearby and take him into custody. Who is Thomas Caleb Butler: 5 things to know Butler is 32 and a resident of Escondido. He was arrested on charges of murder and could face life in jail if convicted. Butler is a Navy veteran with ‘severe PTSD’ a friend told The California Post. Police believe he did not know Sheron. They also believe the attack had nothing to do with politics and are speaking to witnesses. Butler's friend told the publication that he ‘liked’ the ‘Trump house’ and lived just a few blocks away from it. The friend also reportedly said he supported President Donald Trump as a registered Republican. Shocked by the attack, Butler's friend said “This is the guy that plays with Legos and Star Wars stuff,” as per the Post. The family friend further said Butler was medicated and his mental illness was making him weak. The friend noted that Butler had served many years in the Navy but was now without a job and fighting his demons, as per The Post. He ‘sits in his room and thinks everyone is coming to get him,’ the friend said. Butler was reportedly restrained by a utility worker is booked in the Vista Detention Facility and his arraignment is on Friday. He is not eligible for bail. {{/usCountry}}

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Police have told The Post that they're still actively working on the case.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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