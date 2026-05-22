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Thomas Caleb Butler: 5 things on attacker of Kerry Sheron, ‘Trump House’ owner, as wife shares horrifying update

Thomas Caleb Butler has been arrested for a brutal attack on Kerry Sheron, the owner of the ‘Trump house’ in Escondido, San Diego, California. 

Published on: May 22, 2026 06:13 am IST
By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
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Thomas Caleb Butler has been arrested for a brutal attack on Kerry Sheron, the owner of the ‘Trump house’ in Escondido, San Diego, California. The incident took place on Wednesday and the 69-year-old's wife does not believe her husband will recover from the attack.

A view of Kerry Sheron's home, known as the 'Trump House'.(Facebook/Kerry Sheron)

Butler brutally beat Kerry outside his MAGA-inspired ‘Trump house’ and his wife, Maria, told The California Post that her husband was not expected to survive.

Here's all you need to know about Kerry Sheron and Thomas Caleb Butler.

Who is Kerry Sheron?

Sheron describes himself as a Army veteran, as per The Post. He is known for putting up Trump flags and other pro-America materials at his home on Buchanan Street.

Sheron's house has come under attack before. In a video posted this March, he shared that Trump and America flags outside his property were in tatters, allegedly due to the act of vandals.

Police have told The Post that they're still actively working on the case.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit Das Biswas

Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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