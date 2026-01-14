TJ Sabula faces stern action amid Trump flipping row; GoFundMe sparks controversy

Thomas ‘TJ’ Sabula has been identified as the man whom President Donald Trump flipped at, mouthing expletives, during his tour of Ford's plants in Michigan on Tuesday. Since then, a GoFundMe has been launched to support the United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 600 line worker. TJ Sabula heckled Trump at Ford's plant in Michigan (X)

What happened on Tuesday? TJ Sabula was recorded getting into a confrontation with Trump. The Ford worker called the president a ‘pedophile protector’, further stating that the 79-year-old is ‘fired’.

Trump flipped at him, further appearing to mouth ‘F**k you’.

TJ Sabula faces action Meanwhile, Sabula was fired from his job, according to a GoFundMe page created by his family friend, Sean Williams.

“Please help us raise funds for patriot TJ Sabula!! TJ was suspended from his job at the Ford Automotive Company for correctly calling President Donald J Trump a Pedophile Protector!! Let’s rally and support TJ and help him pay some bills (and force DJT to release the Trump/Epstein Files) LFG!!” Williams added.

The fundraiser has raised more than $280,000 at the time of writing this story. Another GoFundMe, created by a close friend Diandra Gourlay, has raised over $100,000.

“TJ is a father of two young children, husband, and is a proud United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 600 line worker. Funds donated will support TJ and his family to cover expenses during this time of uncertainty,” the description reads.

Reactions to GoFundMe Several social media users brought up the fundraiser created for Renee Good, who was fatally shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis, while reacting to the GoFundMe for Sabula.

“How about somebody launch a GoFundMe for TJ Sabula and raise as much as the murdering ICE nazi?” one person asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Johnathan Ross was not even suspended for murdering Renee Nicole Good, but Ford suspends TJ Sabula for speaking truth to power and murdering Trumps feelings. Make it make sense,” another person tweeted.

TJ Sabula reacts Sabula spoke about the incident on Tuesday. He told the Washington Post that ‘as far as calling him out’ he had ‘definitely no regrets whatsoever’. He further added that he was concerned about his job security.

“I don’t feel as though fate looks upon you often, and when it does, you better be ready to seize the opportunity. And today I think I did that.”