Thousands march in France to back Iranian protesters

Thousands of people rallied in France on Saturday in a show of support for demonstrators in Iran risking their lives to demand an end to theocratic rule.

The protests in Iran over past weeks are the largest since the "Woman, Life, Freedom" street movement in 2022-2023, sparked by the death in custody of an Iranian Kurdish woman arrested for allegedly not following a required dress code.

"Woman, Life, Freedom," chanted marchers in the French capital, some holding portraits of deceased Iranian protesters.

"Death to Khamenei," cried some, in reference to 86-year-old supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Galia, a 36-year-old woman who did not give her surname to protect her family, said she felt hopeful despite "the repression, the torture, the fear, the upcoming executions" in Iran.

"Each time, I tell myself, 'this is it, people will be free.' Maybe not now, but the time will come," she said among the crowd, which also included French protesters.

- 'Repression can't prevail' -

In Iran, internet connectivity rose "very" slightly on Saturday, more than a week into an internet shutdown, the Netblock monitor said.

Activists said the blackout has acted as a cover for the killing of protesters.

Norway-based rights group Iran Human Rights says it has verified that Iranian security forces have killed 3,428 protesters, but warns the actual toll could be several times higher.

Other estimates place the death toll at more than 5,000 and possibly as high as 20,000, IHR said.

The opposition Iran International channel based outside the country has said at least 12,000 people were killed during the protests, citing senior government and security sources.

In Paris, Amir a 23-year-old Iranian student who did not want to give his surname said he wanted freedom.

"The fall of the regime is unavoidable, we can't live like this," he said.

"Repression can't prevail, eventually freedom will win."

But Nasser Razi, a member of the National Council of Resistance in Iran opposition group, said patience was needed.

"This regime will not fall in one or two days. It's a process," he said.

- Connection 'coming back' -

In the eastern city of Strasbourg, Ali Rastegar, a 43-year-old Franco-Iranian, said he was at a rally to send a "message of support" to people back home.

"They're protesting and being shot at. It's unacceptable," he said.

In the western city of Rennes, organiser Zahra Bodin said marchers wanted "to shout as loud as our compatriots" in Iran.

In Lyon, a city in the southeast, protesters included many who were loyal to Reza Pahlavi, the US-based son of Iran's late shah.

A 30-year-old Iranian, who wished to remain anonymous, was taking part.

"We're here to encourage the protesters" in Iran, he said, despite the difficulty in communicating with loved ones.

He said recently connection had been "coming back".

"They can call us for a minute, but everything's being recorded over there. When they want to tell us what's been happening, they're cut off."

A young man in his twenties said he had been told you could "smell blood on the roads" of the central city of Isfahan.

Suddenly his phone rang.

"It's my family," he said, and walked away to take the call.

