TikTok ban update: Trump and White House make big move; positive news for fans

While President Donald Trump has about a month to finalize the sale of TikTok or send the video-sharing platform into a ban, the White House has made a massive move. The Trump administration on Tuesday started a TikTok account, and fans now think that the China-based application is here to stay. A 3D-printed miniature model of Donald Trump and TikTok logo are seen in this illustration(REUTERS)

This comes as Trump has time and again discussed the sale of TikTok, citing its Chinese ownership. ByteDance had first faced a deadline for the sale of the platform earlier this year. However, the deadline was pushed.

On Tuesday, the White House launched an official TikTok account.

“The Trump administration is committed to communicating the historic successes President Trump has delivered to the American people with as many audiences and platforms as possible," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said as the site went live.

"President Trump’s message dominated TikTok during his presidential campaign, and we’re excited to build upon those successes and communicate in a way no other administration has before,” she added.

White House's first video on TikTok

In the first video posted on the new account, dramatic music plays over a compilation of President Trump meeting people.

"Every day I wake up determined to deliver a better life for the people all across this nation," Trump says in the 27-second video.

“I am your voice,” he adds. The clip received over 7,500 likes and more than 500 comments in less than an hour.

TikTok users excited

While the White House did not mention whether the new account is an indication of the sale of TikTok, several users were excited.

“White House rolled out a TikTok account. Something tells me the ban isn’t coming anytime soon,” one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Back in my day, White House was going to ban TikTok. We live in interesting times! 🤔” another person tweeted.