Tim Cook top 7 quotes on leadership, innovation, and values as he steps down as Apple CEO

Apple announced on Monday that CEO Tim Cook will step down from the role on September 1, 2026, after nearly 15 years at the helm. He will transition to Executive Chairman, while John Ternus, currently Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering at Apple, will become the company’s next CEO.

Tim Cook will transition to Executive Chairman.(AFP)

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Cook, 65, has led Apple since August 24, 2011, succeeding Steve Jobs. He joined the company in 1998 as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations and built one of the most efficient global supply chains in technology.

Under his leadership, Apple became the first company to reach $1 trillion, $2 trillion, and $3 trillion market capitalizations.

Fiscal 2011 revenue stood at approximately $108 billion. By fiscal 2024, it had grown to over $394 billion.

Also Read: John Ternus vs Tim Cook net worth, salary: What to know as Apple gets new CEO

Cook oversaw the launches of the Apple Watch, AirPods, and M-series chips, while dramatically expanding the high-margin Services business, including App Store, Apple Music, and iCloud.

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{{^usCountry}} In his statement, Cook said, "It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company. I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his statement, Cook said, "It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company. I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Who is John Ternus? 5 key facts about Apple's new CEO replacing Tim Cook Tim Cook top quotes “It's about finding your values, and committing to them. It's about finding your North Star. It's about making choices. Some are easy. Some are hard. And some will make you question everything.” “It's been tough and uncomfortable at times, but it has given me the confidence to be myself, to follow my own path, and to rise above adversity and bigotry. It's also given me the skin of a rhinoceros.” “Our whole role in life is to give you something you didn't know you wanted. And then once you get it, you can't imagine your life without it. And you can count on Apple doing that.” “History rarely yields to one person, but think and never forget what happens when it does. That can be you. That should be you. That must be you.” “Some people see innovation as change, but we have never really seen it like that. It's making things better.” “Companies that get confused, that think their goal is revenue or stock price or something -- you have to focus on the things that lead to those.” "The sidelines are not where you want to live your life. The world needs you in the arena." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Who is John Ternus? 5 key facts about Apple's new CEO replacing Tim Cook Tim Cook top quotes “It's about finding your values, and committing to them. It's about finding your North Star. It's about making choices. Some are easy. Some are hard. And some will make you question everything.” “It's been tough and uncomfortable at times, but it has given me the confidence to be myself, to follow my own path, and to rise above adversity and bigotry. It's also given me the skin of a rhinoceros.” “Our whole role in life is to give you something you didn't know you wanted. And then once you get it, you can't imagine your life without it. And you can count on Apple doing that.” “History rarely yields to one person, but think and never forget what happens when it does. That can be you. That should be you. That must be you.” “Some people see innovation as change, but we have never really seen it like that. It's making things better.” “Companies that get confused, that think their goal is revenue or stock price or something -- you have to focus on the things that lead to those.” "The sidelines are not where you want to live your life. The world needs you in the arena." {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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