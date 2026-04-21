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Tim Cook top 7 quotes on leadership, innovation, and values as he steps down as Apple CEO

Tim Cook, 65, has led Apple since August 24, 2011, succeeding Steve Jobs.

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 03:40 am IST
By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
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Apple announced on Monday that CEO Tim Cook will step down from the role on September 1, 2026, after nearly 15 years at the helm. He will transition to Executive Chairman, while John Ternus, currently Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering at Apple, will become the company’s next CEO.

Tim Cook will transition to Executive Chairman.(AFP)

Cook, 65, has led Apple since August 24, 2011, succeeding Steve Jobs. He joined the company in 1998 as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations and built one of the most efficient global supply chains in technology.

Under his leadership, Apple became the first company to reach $1 trillion, $2 trillion, and $3 trillion market capitalizations.

Fiscal 2011 revenue stood at approximately $108 billion. By fiscal 2024, it had grown to over $394 billion.

Also Read: John Ternus vs Tim Cook net worth, salary: What to know as Apple gets new CEO

Cook oversaw the launches of the Apple Watch, AirPods, and M-series chips, while dramatically expanding the high-margin Services business, including App Store, Apple Music, and iCloud.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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