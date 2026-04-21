John Ternus vs Tim Cook net worth, salary: What to know as Apple gets new CEO

Apple has announced John Ternus as the new CEO. He will take over from Tim Cook who has helmed the Steve Jobs-founded company since 2011. Tim Cook will become executive chairman as John Ternus takes over as Apple CEO. (X/@appltrack)

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company. I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world,” Cook reportedly said in a statement.

Ternus served as Apple's hardware chief for a long time and now the company is looking to him to set the direction in an age of artificial intelligence-driven change in the industry. With Ternus taking over, Cook will become the executive chairman of the company.

Here's all you need to know about John Ternus net worth and salary, and how it compares to Tim Cook's net worth and earnings from Apple.

John Ternus net worth and salary Ternus has a net worth in millions as per estimates. He served as Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering at Apple. During this time, a report from The Street indicates that his annual base salary was likely to be around $1 million. This is based on median salaries of Kevan Parekh, Apple’s CFO, Sabih Khan, chief operating officer, and others.

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However, apart from the base salaries, there are other aspects in the compensation package and the total takeaway has been north of $20 million per year for people in this designation. Thus, Ternus too is likely to have made a similar amount of money each year. This would put in net worth easily in the millions.

Tim Cook net worth and salary Cook's net worth was estimated to be around $2.5 billion, as of mid-October 2025, as per Forbes. He oversaw several pivotal moments as Apple CEO, including the launches of newer Apple offerings like Apple Watch and wireless AirPods headphones.

Under Cook's leadership, Apple saw its revenue and profit double during the first ten years. Apple also passed the $1 trillion mark in 2018 with Cook at the helm.

Cook's base salary is $3 million a year, as per The Street. However, his takeaway is considerably higher given there are bonuses and stock awards. In 2024, Cook took home $74.6 million, while in 2022 Cook ended up getting nearly $99 million in total.

Thus, as CEO of the company, Cook has made more than Ternus and estimates indicate his net worth is more than that of his successor at present.