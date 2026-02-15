Timonthy ‘Tim’ Very cause of death: All on the longtime drummer of Atlanta rock band Manchester Orchestra

"The entire Manchester Orchestra family has been devastated by the sudden passing of our brother, Timothy Very." the statement from the rock band read. “The most beloved human being any of us were lucky enough to know in this life. We’ve all been dreading sharing this news as we are all still in absolute disbelief.”

Rock band Manchester Orchestra from Atlanta, Georgia , announced that their longtime drummer, Tim Very, has passed away. In a statement on social media, the band confirmed the ""sudden passing" of Timothy 'Tim' Very. A cause of death was not announced.

The band released a longer statement on Facebook and Instagram on the drummer's death. With the same first part, the statement continued: "Tim was instantly likable and interacted with everyone he met with kindness and warmth. His laugh was infectious and he immediately made people feel invited and encouraged. His humor and energy were the very foundation that held together the entire MO universe. Strangers quickly became friends and friends became family.

"He had an undeniable light that was only matched by his dedication and love for the craft that he was clearly put on earth to do. No words can ever do him justice," the statement continued. "Please know, if you are someone who loved Tim, he loved you too. "

It added: "The only thing that Tim loved more than creating music was being with his family. You’d be pressed to find a more joyful dad. We love you Tim, thank you for loving us. You are a force of positivity that will be a constant presence in the rest of our days.”

Who Was Timothy 'Tim' Very? Tim Very was the drummer for Manchester Orchestra, joining the band in 2011 and contributing drums, percussion, and backing vocals. He joined the band after drummer Jeremiah Edmond left the band.

Along with Tim Very, the band features Andy Hull on lead vocals, rhythm guitar and piano; Robert McDowell on lead guitar, keyboards, backing vocals and Andy Prince on bass guitar. Brooks Tipton also frequently joined them on piano and keyboards. The band was founded in 2006.

This story is being updated.