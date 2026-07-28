T-Mobile SOS, outage map: Nationwide service outage hits thousands

T-Mobile is experiencing a nationwide outage, with thousands of users across the United States reporting service disruptions. Many customers say their phones have switched to SOS mode, leaving them unable to make calls or use mobile data.

T-Mobile down. (UnSplash)

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See the outage map here.

Downdetector reports

According to Downdetector, reports of the outage began surging around 4:30 p.m. EDT on Monday. Users from across the United States, including California, New Jersey, Washington, Utah, Florida, Minnesota, and New York, reported issues ranging from a complete loss of signal to mobile internet outages.

One user reported, "SOS here in northern UT for about 5 minutes."

Another wrote, "Why is my phone in sos in Melbourne fl what is going on I just joined this company I’m so upset."

A third user added, "No data in Minneapolis, can't call out. Very frustrating."

Another reported, "I've got no service and no internet connection. NYC."

One longtime customer expressed frustration, writing, "I've had a cell since the mid-nineties. Never lost service for this long! Starting to rethink getting another landline with all the crazy going on."

Social media reports

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{{^usCountry}} Many users also took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the outage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many users also took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the outage. {{/usCountry}}

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One user asked, "Is T-mobile down for anyone else ? I’m in SOS for some reason."

Another wrote, "Anyone else’s T-Mobile service acting up? I’m all of sudden in SOS mode in the middle of the desert."

A third user commented, "RIP to all the Dasher/Uber drivers trying to work while t-mobile is down."

Another expressed, "This is how I know we won’t survive a natural disaster if everyone is freaking out about T-Mobile being down and phones being on SOS mode."

Another wrote, "Fix your shit or give us money back on our bill. This is insane to not have service for this long."

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As of now, T-Mobile has not publicly acknowledged the outage or provided an estimated timeline for when service will be restored.