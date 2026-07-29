Tom Chadbon wife and children: Game Of Thrones and Doctor Who actor dies at 80

Renowned actor Tom Chadbon, celebrated for his roles in British television and film such as Doctor Who and Game of Thrones, has passed away at the age of 80.

Tom Chadbon, a beloved British actor with a career spanning nearly 50 years, has died at age 80.

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Born in Luton, the actor had a television career that lasted nearly 50 years and also featured in a minor role in Daniel Craig's inaugural James Bond film, Casino Royale.

Fantom Events, a publishing and events organization with which he collaborated, announced in a social media update that the actor passed away last weekend.

Who was Tom Baker?

Chadbon starred alongside Tom Baker in the 1979 Doctor Who episode City of Death, which attracted over 16 million viewers, making it the most-watched episode in the series' history.

In this Parisian tale, Chadbon portrayed private detective Duggan, who was involved in a scheme to steal the Mona Lisa, and the episode also featured a cameo by Monty Python's John Cleese.

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The script was co-authored by Douglas Adams, the creator of The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.

He made a return to Doctor Who in 1986, appearing alongside Colin Baker as Merdeen in The Mysterious Planet.

Tom Chadbon wife and children: What we know

Tom Chadbon entered into matrimony twice throughout his life.

His initial union was with Hon. Deborah Elspeth Leathers in July 1966. They welcomed two sons—Dominic Thomas Chadbon and Nicholas Richard Chadbon—before their marriage concluded in divorce in 1970.

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Chadbon subsequently wed Jane Hennessy on July 20, 1977. The pair remained together for many years, with Jane largely avoiding the public spotlight and leading a private existence away from the entertainment sector. Chadbon seldom spoke about his personal life during interviews, choosing to keep his family matters distinct from his acting profession.