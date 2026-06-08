Idris Elba is done with rumours of him as the next James Bond, says audiences won't go to see a Black male for that part

The future of James Bond is officially in motion, with Amazon MGM Studios confirming that the search for the next actor to play 007 has begun. Even as the makers have not yet officially announced who will be playing the iconic role after Daniel Craig, several names have done the rounds over the last few months, with British actor Idris Elba frequently coming into the mix. (Also read: Who will be the next James Bond? Amazon MGM gives update on 007’s world after Daniel Craig) Idris Elba at the premiere of Masters of the Universe. (Photo by Andrew Park/Invision/AP) (AP Photo/Andrew Park)

What Idris said The actor has now busted those rumours. Speaking to British GQ, he said, “It was never legit. It was always just a rumour. I’ve always felt that it’s not a realistic thing.”

‘Bond is so unrealistic’ He went on to add, “James Bond was written how he was written for a reason. But I was complimented by it. And also, I think, in realistic terms, some markets just don’t go for that. Bond is big all over the world. And [audiences] won’t [all] go for a Black male, an African male, playing Bond. That’s not what they like in their culture. Period. Bond is so unrealistic, so a hint of reality is good, but let’s not try and make it woke. I think you’ve got to be pure to what it is: escapism. Don’t try and answer the world’s taste. Just be Bond.”

Idris has acted in films like Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, American Gangster, A House of Dynamite, Thor and The Suicide Squad. He is most recently seen in Masters of the Universe.

Based on Ian Fleming's novels, James Bond is a fictional character that has been further immortalised in many movies by several actors in the past. The spy, dubbed 007, was last played by Daniel Craig in 2021's No Time To Die. Prior to him, others who stepped in as 007 were Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan. David Niven played Bond in an unofficial film. All were White actors.

The hunt for a new face to play Bond is still on after Craig bid goodbye to the franchise with No Time to Die in 2021, his fifth and final outing as the character and the 25th film in the long-running franchise. Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are some of the other names that have cropped up in the discussion on who could be the next Bond.