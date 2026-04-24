Tornado in Ames, Iowa? Huxley, Cambridge, Kelley, Slater on alert amid severe weather

A tornado warning was in effect for parts of central Iowa on the evening of April 23, including areas near Ames, Huxley, Slater, Cambridge, and Kelley.

A Tornado Warning in effect for parts of central Iowa including areas near Ames.(Unsplash)

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During the warning, radar and storm chasers indicated a possible tornado touchdown near Ames in Story County. Authorities had not yet confirmed the touchdown.

The Iowa State University Police Department urged residents to act quickly, writing on Facebook, "A tornado warning has been issued for the Ames area. Seek shelter immediately."

Ames is located approximately 30 miles north of Des Moines in central Iowa. No injuries or damage have been reported so far.

NWS Alert

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{{^usCountry}} A tornado warning remained in effect until 8:00 p.m. CDT for portions of northern Polk, southwestern Story, and southeastern Boone counties on Thursday evening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A tornado warning remained in effect until 8:00 p.m. CDT for portions of northern Polk, southwestern Story, and southeastern Boone counties on Thursday evening. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At 7:27 p.m. CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sheldahl—about 11 miles southwest of Ames—and was moving northeast at 40 mph. Radar indicated rotation within the storm, signaling the potential for tornado development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At 7:27 p.m. CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sheldahl—about 11 miles southwest of Ames—and was moving northeast at 40 mph. Radar indicated rotation within the storm, signaling the potential for tornado development. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The primary hazard includes a possible tornado, with flying debris posing a serious danger to anyone caught without shelter. Authorities warned that mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed, while homes and businesses may experience damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Tree damage is also likely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The primary hazard includes a possible tornado, with flying debris posing a serious danger to anyone caught without shelter. Authorities warned that mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed, while homes and businesses may experience damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Tree damage is also likely. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Communities in the storm’s path included Huxley, Slater, Sheldahl, and Kelley around 7:30 p.m., followed by Ames, Cambridge, and the Ames Municipal Airport around 7:35 p.m. The storm was expected to approach Nevada by approximately 7:45 p.m. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Communities in the storm’s path included Huxley, Slater, Sheldahl, and Kelley around 7:30 p.m., followed by Ames, Cambridge, and the Ames Municipal Airport around 7:35 p.m. The storm was expected to approach Nevada by approximately 7:45 p.m. {{/usCountry}}

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Additional impacted locations include Big Creek State Park, Alleman, Maxwell, and surrounding areas. A stretch of Interstate 35 between mile markers 98 and 118 also falls within the warning zone.

Residents in the affected areas are urged to seek shelter immediately in a sturdy building, ideally in an interior room on the lowest floor, away from windows.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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