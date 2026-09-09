Tornado in Cedar Rapids, Iowa? Warning in Linn, Johnson counties spark fears; scary videos emerge as sirens go off

Unverified accounts claimed that a tornado had been spotted on ground near Cedar Rapids Airport in Iowa on September 8. Prior to this, a weather watcher had posted about a ‘radar indicated’ twister near the airport.

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Iowa including Cedar Rapids. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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“TAKE COVER NOW: radar-indicated tornado near Cedar Rapids Municipal Airport, storm racing at 50 mph toward Marion, Ely, Bertram and Wanatee Park by 8:55pm, then Springville and Whittier. I-380 between mile markers 10-23 is in the path. Warning covers N. Johnson and S. Linn,” the page wrote. Notably, a radar-indicated tornado does not necessarily mean that it makes a touchdown. Despite the claim from the account, there is no verifiable reports of a tornado making a touchdown in Cedar Rapids.

However, the claims came amid a tornado warning issued for Linn and Johnson counties, as per KCRG, the local channel.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the National Weather Service also noted there was a tornado warning in place. “Tornado Warning continues for Cedar Rapids IA, Marion IA and Springville IA until 9:15pm CDT (10:15pm ET),” they wrote, sharing a map of the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the National Weather Service also noted there was a tornado warning in place. “Tornado Warning continues for Cedar Rapids IA, Marion IA and Springville IA until 9:15pm CDT (10:15pm ET),” they wrote, sharing a map of the area. {{/usCountry}}

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Another meteorologist on Facebook shared an update that the tornado warning has been allowed to expire. “Warning has been allowed to expire. TORNADO WARNING for the Cedar Rapids, Iowa metro area. An area of rotation is near the Eastern Iowa Airport and moving Northeast towards southeast Cedar Rapids, Ely and Mount Vernon,” they wrote.

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While the tornado warning might not be continuing, strong winds and severe weather can still be expected in parts of Iowa. The NWS shared another update about thunderstorms, writing “Strong t-storms approaching Iowa City and Cedar Rapids are capable of producing damaging winds as they trek along I-80 and Hwy 30. Current timing has them near the Quad Cities between 10 and 11 PM. Further north, continuous rain with isolated lightning continues along Hwy 20.”

Cedar Rapids: Scary videos amid tornado warning

Amid the tornado warning for Cedar Rapids, scary videos were shared online.

“There is currently a tornado warning (radar indicated) for northern Johnson County trekking off towards Cedar Rapids. The news source that I'm watching said there's been no confirmed tornadoes and rotation has slowed. 65+ MPH wind gusts in NL. Getting some much needed rain!,” one wrote.

Another added a video where tornado warning sirens could be heard amid rain.

In light of the warnings, the Iowa City government has also decided to pause Iowa City Transit service for the evening.

Cedar Rapids: Fears amid tornado warning

Many people expressed fears amid the tornado warning in Cedar Rapids. “Last I heard confirmed tornado on c street out by Kirkwood college,” one wrote. Another added “What's going on in Iowa City?? We lost power on the east side and have no idea what's going on weather wise.”

Meanwhile, another said “We have no warning in Lisbon of severe weather.”