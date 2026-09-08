Kauai Tornado Watch amid Hurricane Lowell: Scary videos emerge from Hawaii island - latest update on weather

A meteorologist for KCRA noted “Hurricane Lowell will make its closest pass with Kauai and Ni'ihau tonight. Center is currently about 120 miles away from Kauai. Hurricane-force sustained winds extend about 85 miles out per,” sharing a map of the area.

A tornado watch was issued for Kauai, in Hawaii , for September 7. This came as Hurricane Lowell was reportedly making its closest pass to the island .

The official government page for Kauai also added “The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Kauaʻi County, in effect through Tuesday morning. The watch was issued today and may be extended, dropped, or modified as conditions develop. A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes in and near the watch area. It does not mean a tornado has been sighted.”

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“Residents should stay indoors, remain alert for threatening weather, and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Keep a phone charged and a battery-powered radio nearby,” the notification advised also taking into account that there were Hurricane Warning, Flood Warning, and High Surf Warning already in effect for the area.

Meanwhile, scary videos emerged from Kauai.