Tornado in Kokomo? ‘Touchdown’ claim sparks fears in Indiana amid warning; sirens heard

A tornado warning was in place for Kokomo, Windfall, Greentown, Russiaville, Sharpsville, Michigantown, and Indian Heights in Indiana, on Thursday, as per reports.

A tornado warning was in place for Kokomo, Indiana. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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“If you are in the path of this Tornado Warning, seek shelter immediately,” the page sharing tornado alerts noted. Fox59's chief meteorologist also noted “Tornado Warning for Clinton, Howard, and Tipton County in IN until 10:30pm EDT.”

A person also shared a screenshot of a warning from the National Weather Service about a possible tornado in the area.

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{{^usCountry}} The warning is in place till 10:30 pm ET. Meanwhile, a person claimed there was touchdown. “Touchdown 750 w,” they wrote on Facebook. A WIBC News reporter also noted on X “Possible rotation detected near Kokomo and Sycamore.” However, there is no official confirmation of a touchdown in Kokomo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The warning is in place till 10:30 pm ET. Meanwhile, a person claimed there was touchdown. “Touchdown 750 w,” they wrote on Facebook. A WIBC News reporter also noted on X “Possible rotation detected near Kokomo and Sycamore.” However, there is no official confirmation of a touchdown in Kokomo. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Nonetheless, the claim sparked fears. “Do we have tornado warning?? In Kokomo?,” one asked. Another remarked “Welp live by western school and 2 of my trees just fell and my swing-set flew away. Power keeps flickering.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nonetheless, the claim sparked fears. “Do we have tornado warning?? In Kokomo?,” one asked. Another remarked “Welp live by western school and 2 of my trees just fell and my swing-set flew away. Power keeps flickering.” {{/usCountry}}

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Yet another said “Tornado hitting twelve mile right now.” One local also noted that sirens were going off in the area.

“We got tornado sirens going off,” they said.

Kokomo reels from power outages amid tornado warning

A local scanner page reported there were multiple power outages across Kokomo, amid the tornado warning. “A Howard County deputy advised that power is out in areas west of Kokomo. We’re also receiving reports of outages near the Howard County Criminal Justice Center. With severe weather moving through the area, additional outages are possible,” the page noted.

It added “If your power is out, let us know in the comments and include your general area so others can see where outages are being reported. Stay safe, avoid downed power lines, and remember that intersections with non-functioning traffic signals should be treated with extra caution.”

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The same scanner page noted that storm damage was reported across Kokomo, but did not mention anything about a tornado touchdown.

“We’re receiving reports of trees and large limbs down across Kokomo following tonight’s storms,” they said. “As always, stay away from any downed power lines and treat them as energized,” the page added.

Meanwhile, a local warned on Facebook “Arcadia and Tipton take cover. Hunker down folks ! We are under tornado warning and the wind is no joke out here in Russiaville.”

While the claims of a tornado touchdown sparked concerns, many noted that there was a tornado watch in place. “We got thunder storm warning not tornado warning,” one said on Facebook, while another added “we are under a tornado watch.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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