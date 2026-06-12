Bartlett, Illinois tornado: Touchdown nearby sparks warnings in DuPage and Cook counties; scary videos show damage

“Tornado in Bartlett, IL. view from Brewster Creek Rd. (at about 8pm Thursday night),” one wrote.

Meanwhile, several people shared scary videos of the tornado.

A confirmed tornado touched down near Bartlett in Illinois , on Thursday, sparking warnings for DuPage and Cook counties. NBC Chicago reported on the confirmed tornado while urging people to seek shelter immediately.

Another person shared a set of photos showing the damage brought on by the tornado. “Tornado Damage, Bartlett, IL at Rt.59 and Stearns,” they wrote on X.

Yet another person shared a video of the tornado. Warning sirens could be heard in the video.

More photos of the damage in the aftermath were shared. “Tornado damage in Bartlett, IL,” another person wrote on X.

“Tornado warning in effect in Streamwood, Bartlett, Hanover Park, Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates right now. Take cover and stay safe everyone,” they wrote.

The pictures they shared showed uprooted trees and people taking stock of the situation after the touchdown. Other locals also spoke about the tornado touching down.

“Tornado on Ground in Bartlett headed toward Hanover Park,” one wrote.

The Palos Park Police Department issued a statement that officers were out to help amid the tornado warning. “Night side officers are out, and about supported by additional resources, call us if you need us. A tornado warning is in effect for north central DuPage and northwestern Cook counties until 8:30 p.m., including Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates, Bartlett, Streamwood, Hanover Park, Elk Grove Village, Roselle, Bloomingdale and Itasca,” they noted.

The Bensenville Emergency Management Agency also issued a statement saying:

“The US National Weather Service Chicago Illinois has issued a Tornado Warning for portions of DuPage and Cook Counties until 8:30pm. We have subsequently activated the outdoor warning sirens. A confirmed tornado was reported near Bartlett around 7:55pm and is moving east at approximately 35 mph.”

They added “Communities in the projected path include Bartlett, Streamwood, Hanover Park, Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates, Elk Grove Village, Roselle, Bloomingdale, Itasca, Wood Dale, and Addison. If you are within the warning area, take shelter immediately in a basement or the lowest level of a sturdy building, away from windows. Mobile homes and vehicles are not safe during a tornado. Flying debris can cause serious injury.”

Another person shared a video of the cloud formation.