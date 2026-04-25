Tornado near Paris and Pattonville: Twister on ground in Lamar County, Texas; 'Take shelter now'

A confirmed tornado was located near Pattonville, about 7 miles southeast of Paris in Lamar County, the National Weather Service confirmed. The confirmation came as a tornado warning remained in effect for east-central Lamar County on Friday night.

What the NWS alert says

A confirmed tornado was located near Paris and Pattonville in Lamar County, Texas.(UnSplash)

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A tornado warning remains in effect until 8:45 p.m. CDT for east-central Lamar County, according to the National Weather Service.

At 8:23 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pattonville, about 9 miles southeast of Paris, and was moving southeast at 50 mph.

Forecasters warned of multiple hazards, including a possible tornado and hail as large as tennis balls. The storm showed signs of rotation on radar.

Officials said flying debris will pose a serious danger to anyone without shelter. Mobile homes could be heavily damaged or destroyed, while roofs, windows and vehicles may also sustain significant damage. Tree damage is likely.

The storm is expected to track across mainly rural parts of east-central Lamar County, including areas near Milton, Deport and Clardy.

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{{^usCountry}} Residents in the warned area are urged to take cover immediately in a sturdy structure, away from windows, and remain alert for further updates from the National Weather Service. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents in the warned area are urged to take cover immediately in a sturdy structure, away from windows, and remain alert for further updates from the National Weather Service. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Indianapolis tornado warning: Scary thunderstorm passes through city; residents share videos Oklahoma tornado outbreak {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Indianapolis tornado warning: Scary thunderstorm passes through city; residents share videos Oklahoma tornado outbreak {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A tornado struck the city of Enid on Thursday, damaging multiple homes and injuring several people, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A tornado struck the city of Enid on Thursday, damaging multiple homes and injuring several people, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vance Air Force Base, on the city’s southwest side, remains closed as crews work to restore power and water services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vance Air Force Base, on the city’s southwest side, remains closed as crews work to restore power and water services. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a Friday update, base officials said all personnel have been accounted for. The fitness center will open to support those needing assistance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a Friday update, base officials said all personnel have been accounted for. The fitness center will open to support those needing assistance. {{/usCountry}}

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"Only mission-essential personnel required to support critical operations and restoration of base utilities should report for duty,” the base said in a statement. "All other personnel should remain at home and monitor official base communication channels for updates and reporting instructions."

Officials are continuing to assess the extent of the damage.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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