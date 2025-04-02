Tornado warnings in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois: THESE cities will be most hit

A tornado outbreak is expected to rip parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois on Wednesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a rare ‘high’ risk severe weather outlook, warning millions in the Midwest and South. Multiple tornado watches are in effect in the four states. A tornado watch has been issued in Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois and Oklahoma(AP)

‘High risk’ weather outlook was issued for the possibility of multiple long-lived EF3 or stronger tornadoes. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center says ‘a tornado outbreak is expected this afternoon into early tonight from parts of the lower Mississippi Valley into the Mid-South and lower Ohio Valley’.

“Today has the making of a serious, severe weather outbreak across the entire state,” the NWS in Little Rock, Arkansas, warned.

“Today has the necessary (atmospheric) ingredients in place to be a memorable day severe weather outbreak wise which is quite the declarative statement given the history of severe weather in Arkansas,” the agency further added.

“It is an absolute must that you remain vigilant today to quickly changing weather conditions and have a severe weather action plan in place and the means to activate that plan in a matter of minutes to protect life.”

Meanwhile, several structures were destroyed in Pilot Grove, Missouri after a severe thunderstorm and tornado, Cooper County Emergency Management Director Larry Oerly told CNN. The official did not reveal information on any deaths or injuries.

A tornado in Owasso, Oklahoma, damaged several roofs and homes. Locals posted videos on social media, showing wooden fences knocked down and trees downed.

Here's a list of cities and regions where tornado watches and warnings have been issued on Wednesday:

Oklahoma:

- Tulsa (near Owasso)

- Owasso

- Tornado watches and warnings have been issued in various parts of Oklahoma, including areas that could experience severe storms and tornadoes.

Arkansas:

- Little Rock

- Northeast Arkansas (under a high-risk zone for severe weather, including potential tornadoes)

Missouri:

- Joplin

- Columbia

- Nevada

Illinois:

- Chicago

- Southern Illinois (under a high-risk zone for strong tornadoes and severe weather)