Owasso tornado: Whirlpool plant hit, homes, cars destroyed as storm leaves thousands without power in Oklahoma | Photos

Owasso tornado damage: A tornado that passed through the Owasso area has damaged Whirlpool plant and multiple semi-trailers along Highway 75. The Whirlpool plant in Owasso, Oklahoma will remain closed on Wednesday due to significant damage to its roof and vehicles. Owasso tornado damage(X@Jeff_Piotrowski)

Although it looked like the tornado clipped the building, preliminary investigations show that the building itself sustained some minor damages, as per News9.

Severe thunderstorms in Oklahoma, caused storm damage in Owasso region, including fallen powerlines, fences, and trees. Multiple US news outlets have also reported cars and roof damage.

Meanwhile, several pictures and video, showing Whirlpool plant hit and other damages in Owasso, Oklahoma have gone viral on social media.

Owasso tornado: Police Department issues tornado advisory

Owasso Police are enclosing a certain region close to 145th East Avenue. It seems like at least six electricity polls are angled between 1116th St. and 111th Court North.

In a tweet, Owasso Police Department said, “City and outside resources are currently working to assess damage throughout the area and help those in immediate need.”

“Please avoid downed utility lines, do not drive around barricades, and avoid driving through damaged areas if possible. If you have damage in your area, please message us,” police added.

Meanwhile, Weather Nation also shared an update on Owasso tornado damage. It said that a significant damage was reported this morning in Owasso, and it is suspected to be a tornado. It, however, warned that “this just the beginning, as conditions are expected to worsen throughout the day. A high-risk is in place for the Mississippi and Ohio Valley, with intense storms expected to intensify as the day progresses.”

US to see more tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds

It was already forecasted that a severe weather outbreak will occur from Wednesday through this weekend. Multiple storm days will be concentrated by a slow-moving frontal barrier, posing a serious risk of flooding. Millions of people in the central United States will be at risk from this extreme weather outbreak with tornadoes, massive hail, and destructive winds.

There is a Level 5 out of 5 risk for several parts situated in Ohio and Mississippi River valleys, according to the Storm Prediction Center.