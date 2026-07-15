San Antonio tornado videos: Disaster declaration issued for Bexar County amid flood concerns; check advisory for locals

A tornado struck some areas of San Antonio on Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service, the tornado affected the northwest region of the city, specifically along Interstate 10 close to Shavano Park.

A tornado impacted northwest San Antonio on Wednesday, particularly near I-10 and Shavano Park (NWS)

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At this time, it remains uncertain whether there were any injuries resulting from the tornado.

This comes as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning for Bexar County about 8 a.m. "Confirmed tornado crossing I-10 between The Dominion and Shavano Park. Movement is northeast. Seek shelter if you are the path of this storm," the NWS wrote on X.

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San Antonio tornado videos: Flash flooding remains a concern

{{^usCountry}} The footage of the tornado showed that it was on the ground for under a minute. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The footage of the tornado showed that it was on the ground for under a minute. {{/usCountry}}

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The NWS will carry out an assessment to ascertain the tornado's trajectory and intensity.

In the event of a tornado warning, it is advisable to avoid windows and seek refuge in the innermost part of your home.

Meanwhile, flooding continues to be the main issue for residents of San Antonio until Thursday. “Widespread showers and scattered storms continue, with embedded heavy rainfall. Flash flooding is ongoing across Kinney, Uvalde, Medina, Bandera, and northwest Bexar County. Turn Around, Don’t Drown if you encounter a flooded road!” NWS Austin/San Antonio said.

Also Read: Wildfires in Canada and Minnesota trigger poor air quality alerts across Midwest and Northeast US

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Texas Governor Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration

On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott declared a disaster for numerous counties throughout Texas, including Bexar County, in response to severe storms that resulted in significant rainfall.

“The protection of Texans is my top priority,” Abbott stated in a press release. “As severe storms and the threat of dangerous flash flooding continue across the state, this disaster declaration ensures we can rapidly deploy state resources to support local communities. Texas is positioned to respond quickly and effectively.”

The disaster declaration encompasses 59 counties, extending from the Gulf Coast to the Central Texas area.

As reported by KSAT’s Weather Authority team, certain areas in Bexar County experienced rainfall amounts reaching up to 3.5 inches on Tuesday.

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Governor Abbott initiated round-the-clock operations at the state emergency operations center. He urged Texans to avoid flooded roadways, keep an eye on local weather updates, and prepare emergency supplies.