Tornado warning for Stillwater Oklahoma: Residents fear the worst after Enid destruction; scary visuals emerge

A tornado warning was issued for Stillwater in Oklahoma after the twister caused damage at the Vance Air Force Base in Enid.

Visuals of the tornado in Enid, Oklahoma, as Stillwater braces for impact. (Facebook/Brittany Raenae Blair)

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“A Tornado Warning has now been issued for the Stillwater area," a local radio station shared, putting up a map of the area set to be impacted.

The National Weather Service (NWS) noted that the warning was for ‘Stillwater OK and Glencoe OK until 11:30 PM CDT’.

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{{^usCountry}} Several people warned of the impact, noting this was the same tornado that wreaked havoc in Enid, when it formed near the Vance Air Force Base there. Visuals of tornado in Oklahoma {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several people warned of the impact, noting this was the same tornado that wreaked havoc in Enid, when it formed near the Vance Air Force Base there. Visuals of tornado in Oklahoma {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Please be careful tonight. The storm that produced a bad tornado up in Enid is headed towards Stillwater. I no longer live there but my cousin lives there, my unborn child's father lives there and I have multiple friends from years ago that live there too. This storm produced a f3-f4 tornado that just barely missed my house in Enid by less than a mile. Luckily im out of Enid tonight. Im really hoping that it dies down before it gets to you guys but please please be careful. This is some of the damage it produced and the size of the tornado it produced in Enid. Please don't risk your safety and pay attention to the weather,” one person wrote, sharing visuals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Please be careful tonight. The storm that produced a bad tornado up in Enid is headed towards Stillwater. I no longer live there but my cousin lives there, my unborn child's father lives there and I have multiple friends from years ago that live there too. This storm produced a f3-f4 tornado that just barely missed my house in Enid by less than a mile. Luckily im out of Enid tonight. Im really hoping that it dies down before it gets to you guys but please please be careful. This is some of the damage it produced and the size of the tornado it produced in Enid. Please don't risk your safety and pay attention to the weather,” one person wrote, sharing visuals. {{/usCountry}}

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Another person photos from Enid on the Stillwater community page to give an idea of what might be headed towards them.

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Many shared videos of tornado sirens going off. “Tornado warning as we're driving through Stillwater Oklahoma. Tornado sirens are going off. Massive hp supercell,” one wrote.

Another added “Tornado sirens going off in Stillwater, OK,” putting up a video where lightning could be seen flashing across the sky.

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Yet another video hinted at the ‘calm before the storm’.

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“Stillwater, OK. TORNADO sirens have been going off. There was a calm before the storm…slight rain and mild wind,” one person wrote. One person also asked on Facebook “Anyone know where this tornado is for the sirens to be going off.”

The city of Stillwater, meanwhile, noted “Tornado Warning remains in effect until 11:30 p.m. The main threat has moved northeast of Stillwater. This will be the last activation of the storm sirens. We will issue an all clear through our mass notification system once the Tornado Warning expires.”

Another video was shared on the Meta-owned platform, showing stormy skies.

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“Tornado Sirens are sounding in Stillwater, looks like it’s on the north side moving due east,” the person wrote.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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