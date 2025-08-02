Tornado watch: Parts of Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska under alert; check list of counties
NWS issued a tornado watch till 10 PM Friday for NE Colorado, SE Wyoming, and Nebraska Panhandle, including Cheyenne, Boulder, Akron, and Fort Morgan.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and Southeast Wyoming till 10 p.m. on Friday.
The NWS in its alert included several major cities in these areas, including Cheyenne and Boulder in Wyoming, Akron and Fort Morgan in Colorado, and five counties along the Nebraska Panhandle.
In Wyoming, three counties were placed under a tornado watch; in the Panhandle of Nebraska, five counties were included; and in northeast Colorado, six counties were placed under the alert.
Colorado Tornado Watch
A tornado watch was issued for the following counties in northeast Colorado till 10 p.m. MDT.
Logan County
Morgan County
Phillips County
Sedgwick County
Washington County
Weld County
Nebraska Panhandle Tornado Watch
A tornado watch was issued for the following counties along the Nebraska Panhandle till 10 p.m. MDT.
Banner County
Cheyenne County
Kimball County
Morrill County
Scotts Bluff County
Wyoming Tornado Watch
A tornado watch was issued for the following counties in Wyoming till 10 p.m. MDT.
Goshen County
Laramie County
Platte County
The NWS said there would be thunderstorms moving into the region this evening will be capable of producing tornadoes along with winds up to 70 mph and hail up to 3 inches in diameter.