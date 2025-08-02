Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
Tornado watch: Parts of Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska under alert; check list of counties

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Aug 02, 2025 03:32 am IST

NWS issued a tornado watch till 10 PM Friday for NE Colorado, SE Wyoming, and Nebraska Panhandle, including Cheyenne, Boulder, Akron, and Fort Morgan.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and Southeast Wyoming till 10 p.m. on Friday.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
The NWS in its alert included several major cities in these areas, including Cheyenne and Boulder in Wyoming, Akron and Fort Morgan in Colorado, and five counties along the Nebraska Panhandle.

In Wyoming, three counties were placed under a tornado watch; in the Panhandle of Nebraska, five counties were included; and in northeast Colorado, six counties were placed under the alert.

Colorado Tornado Watch

A tornado watch was issued for the following counties in northeast Colorado till 10 p.m. MDT.

Logan County

Morgan County

Phillips County

Sedgwick County

Washington County

Weld County

Nebraska Panhandle Tornado Watch

A tornado watch was issued for the following counties along the Nebraska Panhandle till 10 p.m. MDT.

Banner County

Cheyenne County

Kimball County

Morrill County

Scotts Bluff County

Wyoming Tornado Watch

A tornado watch was issued for the following counties in Wyoming till 10 p.m. MDT.

Goshen County

Laramie County

Platte County

The NWS said there would be thunderstorms moving into the region this evening will be capable of producing tornadoes along with winds up to 70 mph and hail up to 3 inches in diameter.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Follow Us On