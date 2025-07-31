Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
Westcliffe: Twister near Silver Cliff amid tornado, flash flood warnings for Colorado Springs - Watch

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jul 31, 2025 03:45 am IST

A likely twister hit between Westcliffe and Silver Cliff near Colorado Springs. Flash flood warnings are in effect; a storm chaser captured video.

A likely twister was spotted in between Westcliffe and Silver Cliff near Colorado Springs in Colorado on Tuesday. A video of the twister was captured by storm chaser Carissa Edginton. The nearb Colorado Springs area has been placed under a flash flood warning by the National Weather Service (NWS) till 6:15 pm Monday.

Representational.(Unsplash)
The exact location where the twister touched down was around eight miles northwest of Crestone Park in Custer County, Colorado. 9NEWS meteorologist, Chris Bianchi, confirmed that it was a rare 8,000'+ twister as well as the first tornado in Custer County since 2019.

Here's the video:

Meanwhile, the Colorado Springs area, which is around a 1.5-hour drive from Westcliffe, where the tornado was spotted, was placed under a tornado watch by the National Weather Service. The City of Colorado Springs asked residents to stay indoors and not travel on water, as flash floods can cause a serious drowning risk.

This is a developing story.

Follow Us On