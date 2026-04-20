...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘Totally wrong’: Trump on energy chief's gas price prediction due to US-Iran war

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright told CNN that while gasoline below $3 a gallon "could happen later this year, that might not happen until next year.”

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 10:23 pm IST
Reuters |
Advertisement

US President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed his top energy official's view that gas prices will not drop until 2027, saying Americans can expect lower costs as soon as the Iran war ends.

US President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans are under pressure ahead of November's midterm elections after pledging to lower costs.(Bloomberg File)

On Sunday, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright told CNN that while gasoline below $3 a gallon "could happen later this year, that might not happen until next year.”

"I think he's wrong on that. Totally wrong," Trump told a reporter from The Hill, adding that prices are expected to come down "as soon as this ends."

While Wright, also on CNN, agreed that "with the resolution of this conflict, you’ll see prices go down," no clear end is in sight. A fragile ceasefire is set to expire shortly, and the chances of another round of peace talks succeeding are unclear.

Trump and his fellow Republicans are under pressure ahead of November's midterm elections after pledging to lower costs. With months left to go, U.S. gasoline prices remain high, inflation is rising, and Trump's approval ratings are down. The average price of a gallon of regular gas on Monday was $4.04, according to AAA's estimate, up from $3.15 a year ago.

 
inflation united states donald trump us iran war oil prices
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / ‘Totally wrong’: Trump on energy chief's gas price prediction due to US-Iran war
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.