Town Center Cobb County shooting update: Cops give first details; chilling video emerges

An officer-involved shooting went down at the Town Center Mall at 400 Ernest W Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw, Georgia on Wednesday. The Cobb County Police Department provided an update via a statement.

A shooting was reported at the Town Center Mall in Cobb County. (Facebook/Cobb County Police Department﻿)

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“The Cobb County Police Department is currently on scene of an officer-involved shooting in the area of Town Center Mall. Residents and motorists should expect a significant law enforcement presence in the area,” the statement read.

“Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes until further notice to allow personnel to safely manage the scene and conduct the investigation,” it further added. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has reportedly been asked to assist in the investigation.

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Meanwhile, an alleged chilling video showed the officer-involved shooting at the mall. It appeared to take place in the parking area. Several police vehicles could be seen in the clip recorded from inside a car.

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{{^usCountry}} The person sharing the video appeared to complain about the lack of ambulances, while police could be seen tending to a person. The person further claimed that the cops had shot an individual ‘six to eight’ times. However, this information could not be independently verified. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The person sharing the video appeared to complain about the lack of ambulances, while police could be seen tending to a person. The person further claimed that the cops had shot an individual ‘six to eight’ times. However, this information could not be independently verified. {{/usCountry}}

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Fox 5 Atlanta reported that they'd analyzed a video where several gunshots could be heard before Cobb County officers moved in around a man lying in the parking lot. They could be repeatedly heard yelling “Don't move! Don't move!,” as per the publication.

Town Center Mall Cobb County: Reactions to shooting

Several people reacted to the news of the officer-involved shooting in Cobb County. “Nobody expected this…,” one person wrote on Facebook.

Another added “Literally just left Town Center around the same time. We just missed it thankfully.” One expressed concern and said “This is getting to close to home.” Meanwhile, others expressed prayers for those involved.

A person also lamented the apparent worsening situation in Cobb County and said on X “cobb county getting worse and worse.”

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Currently, the condition of the officer or suspect involved in the incident is not known. What led to the shooting has not been made clear yet either.

Meanwhile, there were also reactions to the alleged video which showed the aftermath of the officer-involved shooting. “Cobb County has had many issues just over this past year… I pray they can keep him alive,” one person remarked.

Another added “Sick of the same thing over & over again…”. Yet another attempted to shed some light on the event and wrote “Apparently he brandished a firearm and ran. (Not sure of what order). Still sad a life was lost.” However, there's no official confirmation of the same.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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