Marvale R Bond: 5 things about man who allegedly shot Indian-origin woman dead at Norfolk supermarket

A 20-year-old man allegedly shot and killed an Indian-origin woman at a supermarket in Norfolk in Virginia, on May 23, 2026, in what is believed to have been a robbery attempt, according to the Norfolk Police Department. Police say the Indian-origin woman was shot dead inside a Virginia supermarket. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash/ Representational)

Authorities identified the woman as Meghann Patel.

However, the victim was identified as Meghnaben Patel who had been working at the supermarket, Fat Philly's, located at 2700 Azalea Garden Road for the last 10 years, as per NDTV.

Police received a call about the shooting at around 8:38am local time and found Patel suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound when they arrived. She was pronounced dead at the scene, as per police department.

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A video circulating on social media showed a man entering the supermarket wearing animal-print pants, a full-sleeved jacket, a face mask and gloves. He is seen interacting with Patel, seemingly posing as a customer, before pulling a gun from his jacket. He allegedly shot Patel twice as she collapsed to the floor, then jumped on the counter to fire a final shot before fleeing.

Patel hailed from Jantral village in the Bijapur area of Gujarat's Mehsana district in India, according to The Daily Jagran. She is survived by her husband, Upendrabhai Patel, her daughter, Nakshi and her son, Smith.

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Here are 5 things to know about the suspect.