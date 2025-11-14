Tremane Wood: Oklahoma man gets clemency in murder case; 2nd in Kevin Stitt's tenure after Julius Jones

Governor Kevin Stitt announced on 13 November 2025 that he would grant clemency to Tremane Wood, commuting his death sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Tremane Wood(Oklahoma Doc )

Wood had been scheduled for execution by lethal injection at the Oklahoma Department of Corrections' facility in McAlester for early hours of Thursday morning, the governor's office announced.

Stitt's decision follows the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board's narrow 3-2 vote in favor of recommending clemency last week. In a statement, the Governor said, “After a thorough review of the facts and prayerful consideration, I have chosen to accept the Pardon and Parole Board’s recommendation to commute Tremane Wood’s sentence to life without parole. This action reflects the same punishment his brother received … and ensures a severe punishment that keeps a violent offender off the streets forever.”

The decision makes Wood only the second death-row inmate spared by Stitt in his nearly seven years as governor, the first being Julius Jones in 2021.

Wood was convicted in 2004

Wood,46, was convicted in 2004 of first-degree felony murder for the January 1 2002, stabbing of 19-year-old Ronnie Wipf, a migrant farm worker from Montana, during a botched robbery at a motel in Oklahoma City.

His older brother, Zjaiton “Jake” Wood, who admitted to fatally stabbing Wipf and received a life-without-parole sentence, died in prison in 2019.

Wood's attorneys argued that his trial was fraught with constitutional flaws. According to Oklahoma's official website, they said his trial lawyer allegedly struggled with alcohol and cocaine addiction, failed to relay proper instructions to the jury, and prosecutors did not disclose benefits given to the key witness.

The Pardon and Parole Board, in recommending clemency, said Wood's original trial was not fair and just.

The state's case, however, stressed that Wood remained involved in criminal behavior while incarcerated by using contraband cellphones, distributing drugs, associating with gangs, and ordering violent attacks on other inmates.

The Attorney General, Gentner Drummond, criticised the clemency decision, saying, “I am disappointed that the governor has granted clemency for this dangerous murderer, but respect that this was his decision to make. My office will continue working to ensure that Tremane Wood remains behind bars and that the public is protected.”

The victim's family supported the clemency appeal last week

Wipf's family and the surviving victim, Arnold Kleinsasser, had expressed opposition to Wood's execution and supported the clemency recommendation.

Under the terms of the commutation, Wood will serve life without the possibility of parole and is barred from applying for any future pardon or commutation.

"In Oklahoma, we will continue to hold accountable those who commit violent crimes, delivering justice, safeguarding our communities, and respecting the rule of law. I pray for the family of Ronnie Wipf and for the surviving victim, Arnie; they are models of Christian forgiveness and love," Governor Stitt said while addressing Woods' clemency grant.

This comes when, last week, another Oklahoma community of Stillwater, was outraged that Jesse Butler's plea deal was granted. Butler,18, faced 78 years in prison after being charged as an adult over 10 allegations comprising rape and murder. He was granted community service and was asked to commit to counselling.