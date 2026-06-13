Trevor Lines missing: 5 things about person headed to Bonnaroo music festival, last seen in Nashville, Tennessee
Trevor Lines was reportedly headed to the Bonnaroo music festival in Manchester, Tennessee, when he went missing from Nashville, his family shared on Facebook.
Trevor Lines was reportedly headed to the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, when he went missing from Nashville, his family shared on Facebook.
“My son, Trevor Lines went missing from his Air BNB in Nashville, TN yesterday morning. He was with a group of friends on their way to music festival Bonnaroo in Manchester, TN. He was in bed at 6am but when his friends woke up at around 9-9:30am Trevor was gone. He left his phone, his bag, and other items behind,” a woman going by Kelly Hancock shared. She added “Please pray for us to find Trevor safe.”
“This is Trevor Lines, my former stepson, and he has been reported missing in the Nashville area,” a person named Jackie Shambora shared on Facebook.
Several people expressed hopes on both posts that Lines would be found soon. “Praying for Gods protection and he will be found well. Sharing,” one person wrote. Another added “Sending prayers you way that he is found safe. If you need anything feel free to reach out.”{{/usCountry}}
Several people expressed hopes on both posts that Lines would be found soon. “Praying for Gods protection and he will be found well. Sharing,” one person wrote. Another added “Sending prayers you way that he is found safe. If you need anything feel free to reach out.”{{/usCountry}}
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Meanwhile, one person shared a snapshot of a comment of an individual who claimed to have seen Lines at the Skrillex performance during the music festival. However, there's no official confirmation of the same.{{/usCountry}}
Meanwhile, one person shared a snapshot of a comment of an individual who claimed to have seen Lines at the Skrillex performance during the music festival. However, there's no official confirmation of the same.{{/usCountry}}
Kelly Hancock's oldest son also put out a post searching for Lines. As his family worries about the safe return after the sudden disappearance, here's all you need to know about Trevor Lines.
Trevor Lines: 5 things to know
- Lines drives a white 2016 Lexus RX 350 with Purdue license plates, as per Jackie Shambora.
- A missing persons report has been filed after Lines disappeared, Shambora further shared. Meanwhile, Hancock attached a post from Kyle Smith, as he searched for his younger brother, Lines. In the post, Smith hoped Lines had gone to get some food or something and could not find his way back to the AirBnB without his phone.
- While Lines' phone and personal belongings were left behind, he reportedly has his Bonnaroo festival wristband.
- Lines reportedly went to school in Michigan City and is from the area, as per LaPorte Current News & Local Reviews, a Facebook page that flagged he was missing.
- As per Lines' Facebook profile, he lives in South Bend, Indiana. Lines graduated from Purdue University in 2020, his profile notes, and it lists Ford Motor Company as his workplace.
Lines' brother Kyle Jammin Smith shared another update on his whereabouts. He confirmed that Lines' concert wristband and camping pass were never scanned at the Bonnaroo festival. “Just to update everyone on the most recent news. We have confirmation that the wristband and camping pass under his name were never scanned at the festival. He had a chase alert on his phone at 1050 am. And the Manchester Police Dept said that his license plate pinged heading north out if Nashville a few hours ago. Hopefully that's him heading home. Thank you so much to everyone that shared, reached out, or helped in any way. I will update again when we officially have found him,” Kyle wrote.