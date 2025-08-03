Tropical Storm Gil briefly strengthens into hurricane: Key details here

Tropical Storm Gil strengthened into a hurricane and continued to move forward in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday, August 2, ABC News reported. Forecasters have said that the hurricane is not predicted to threaten land and could decrease in strength over the weekend. Tropical Storm Gil briefly strengthened into a hurricane before being downgraded.(AP)

The storm was around 1,160 miles, or 1,865 kilometers, west of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula this morning, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

As of now, no coastal watches or warnings have come into effect.

As per USA Today, Gil was announced as a tropical storm on Friday and later turned into a hurricane overnight. By Saturday morning, it was gradually downgraded back to a tropical storm. A tropical storm is declared a hurricane when its winds reach as high as 74 mph.

ABC News stated that Gil saw maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. It later moved west-northwest at 20 mph and is predicted to continue through the weekend. By Monday, August 4, it is expected to move more slowly westward.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the weakening of Gil is forecast to begin Saturday, and it might become post-tropical as early as Sunday.

Busy period for storms in eastern Pacific

Gil strengthened during a time when another named storm, Iona, was downgraded to a tropical depression from a tropical storm. Iona also turned into a hurricane briefly. Its location was found to be moving far to the west of Hawaii and was not expected to threaten the land.

Meanwhile, forecasters have suggested that more storms are expected to develop in the eastern Pacific in the next few days.

How to prepare for hurricanes?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) advises people to get their disaster supplies before the stock runs out, besides their insurance checkup early, since flood insurance generally has a 30-day waiting period.

Further, those at risk from hurricanes must ensure that they are ready with their evacuation plan.

FAQs

Where is hurricane Gil located?

It was nearly 1,160 miles west-southwest of Mexico's Baja California peninsula.

Is there another hurricane coming towards Florida?

As per the National Weather Service, there are no active storms in the North Atlantic as well as the Gulf of America.

What is a category 7 hurricane?

Officially, there is no such category as the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale ranges from Category 1 to 5.