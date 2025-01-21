Trudeau, Netanyahu, Putin, Modi and more world leaders congratulate Donald Trump on his inauguration

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday. From business magnates to foreign ministers, hundreds of prominent figures were in attendance at the Capitol Rotunda. Meanwhile, several of those who could not attend personally issued hearty statements for the commander-in-chief. Here's a look at how world leaders have congratulated Trump on his inauguration: US President Donald Trump during a signing ceremony in the President's Room during the 60th presidential inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. President Donald Trump launched his second term with a strident inaugural address that vowed to prioritize Americas interests with a "golden age" for the country, while taking on "a radical and corrupt establishment." Photographer: Melina Mara/The Washington Post/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Donald Trump inauguration LIVE: US President announces withdrawal from Paris climate accord

Canada's PM Justin Trudeau

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my congratulations to Donald J. Trump on his inauguration as President of the United States of America for a second term,” Canada's PM Justin Trudeau said in a statement shared on his website.

“Canada and the United States have the world’s most successful economic partnership. We are each other’s largest trade partners, with a relationship that creates millions of jobs, attracts billions in investment into the continent, and keeps our people safe.”

“Canada is strengthening this mutually beneficial relationship. We’re making massive investments to bolster cross-border trade, reinforce our supply chains, and create jobs on both sides of the border,” Trudeau went on.

“We are strongest when we work together, and I look forward to working with President Trump, his administration, members of the United States Congress, and officials at the state and local levels to deliver prosperity for our peoples – while protecting and defending the interests of Canadians.”

Trudeau also took to X to congratulate Trump, writing, “Congratulations, President Trump. Canada and the U.S. have the world’s most successful economic partnership. We have the chance to work together again — to create more jobs and prosperity for both our nations.”

India's PM Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a heartfelt statement on X following Trump's inauguration. “Congratulations my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!” he wrote.

Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Trump on his second inauguration in a video statement, saying that “the best days of our alliance are yet to come.” “Your first term as President was filled with groundbreaking moments,” he continued.

“You withdrew from the dangerous Iran nuclear deal, you recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, you moved the American embassy to Jerusalem, and you recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” Netanyahu added.

He shared the video on X alongside a tweet that read, “Congratulations President Trump! Sara and I send our warmest wishes to you, Melania and the American people on your second inauguration as President of the United States.”

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni shared a statement on X in Italian, which translates to, “Best wishes to the President @realDonaldTrump for the beginning of his new mandate at the helm of the United States of America.”

“I am certain that the friendship between our Nations and the values ​​that unite us will continue to strengthen the collaboration between Italy and the USA, facing global challenges together and building a future of prosperity and security for our peoples.”

“Italy will always be committed to consolidating the dialogue between the United States and Europe, as an essential pillar for the stability and growth of our communities.”

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X, “I congratulate President Trump and the American people on the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States. Today is a day of change and also a day of hope for the resolution of many problems, including global challenges.”

“President Trump is always decisive, and the peace through strength policy he announced provides an opportunity to strengthen American leadership and achieve a long-term and just peace, which is the top priority.”

“This century is being shaped right now, and we must all work together to ensure that it is a great and successful century for democracies, not those who want us to fail.”

“We wish you success, President Trump! We look forward to active and mutually beneficial cooperation. We are stronger together, and we can provide greater security, stability, and economic growth to the world and our two nations.”

Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan's PM wrote on X, “My warmest congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his assumption of office as the forty-seventh President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen the enduring Pakistan-U.S. partnership.”

“Over the years, our two great countries have worked together closely to pursue peace and prosperity in the region and beyond for our peoples & we shall continue to do so in the future. My best wishes to President Trump for a successful second term in office.”

Russia's President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Trump in a televised statement, adding, “We are also open to dialogue with the new US administration on the Ukrainian conflict.” “As for the settlement of the situation itself, I want to emphasise that its goal should not be a brief truce but a lasting peace based on respect for the legitimate interests of all people.”

UK's PM Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer, the UK's prime minister, shared a video statement congratulating Trump on X. He also wrote, “On behalf of the United Kingdom, I send my warmest congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his inauguration as the forty-seventh President of the United States. The special relationship between the UK and the US will continue to flourish for years to come.”