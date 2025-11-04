Search
Tue, Nov 04, 2025
Trump admin to partially fund SNAP after judges' order: Will benefits come in November?

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Nov 04, 2025 12:08 am IST

After a court order, the Trump administration will use $4.65B in emergency funds to partially restore November SNAP aid, covering about half of recipients.

Following a federal judge's order to use emergency funding to pay for food aid, the Trump administration on Monday told the court that it will partially fund SNAP in November. SNAP benefits stopped on November 1 amid the government shutdown after the Trump administration refused to use the contingency funding at its disposal to keep food aid alive.

SNAP EBT information sign is displayed at a gas station in Riverwoods. (Representational)(AP)
Then, on Friday, a federal judge from Rhode Island ordered the Trump administration to use the emergency money for the USA's largest anti-hunger program on which nearly 45 million citizens depend. In the wake of the order, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Monday that it will use the $4.65 billion to fund SNAP for November.

According to a legal filing in response to the judges' order, the money will be just about enough to fund roughly half of the currently enrolled participants on SNAP. Additionally, the USDA said that those who applied for SNAP in November will not be eligible for payments this month.

This story is being update.

