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Trump administration narrows green card approvals from within US, Indians hit hardest

The consequence falls hardest on Indian applicants in the EB-2, EB-3 backlog categories, who routinely wait 10 to 15 years for a visa number to become available

Updated on: May 23, 2026 06:38 am IST
By Shashank Mattoo
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The US has sharply curtailed a key immigration route used by hundreds of thousands of Indian professionals, directing officers to approve green card applications filed from inside the country only in “extraordinary circumstances” — the latest in a series of curbs that have, according to new data, driven down H-1B visa registrations for people from all nations.

Indians in long green card queues face fresh uncertainty after new US policy(Representational image)

The drop in registrations is 38.5%, a reflection of the Trump administration’s tough-on-immigrants policy that has reshaped the prospects of Indian workers who make up 71% of all approved H-1B applications.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced the policy change on Thursday through a new memo, instructing officers to default to consular processing — requiring applicants to return to their home country and apply through a US embassy or consulate — rather than allowing adjustment of status from within the United States.

USCIS also released data showing that registrations for H-1B visas fell from 343,981 in fiscal year 2026 to 211,600 in fiscal year 2027. USCIS said 71.5% of selected applicants held a US master’s degree or higher, up from 57% the previous year, and that only 17.7% of selected registrations were in the lowest wage category. “The days of abusing the programme with mass, low-wage registrations are over,” USCIS said in a post on X.

The practical consequence of Thursday’s memo falls hardest on Indian applicants in the EB-2 and EB-3 backlog categories, who routinely wait 10 to 15 years for a visa number to become available. Many have built their lives in the US with children and spouses. Under the new framework, that accumulated history — family ties, tax records, career progression — becomes the primary evidence applicants must present, rather than background detail officers take for granted, Gurnara said, adding that maintaining valid H-1B or L-1 status throughout the green card process is not, on its own, enough to justify a favourable decision.

Students on F-1 visas face particular exposure.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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