Trump administration narrows green card approvals from within US, Indians hit hardest

The US has sharply curtailed a key immigration route used by hundreds of thousands of Indian professionals, directing officers to approve green card applications filed from inside the country only in “extraordinary circumstances” — the latest in a series of curbs that have, according to new data, driven down H-1B visa registrations for people from all nations.

Indians in long green card queues face fresh uncertainty after new US policy(Representational image)

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The drop in registrations is 38.5%, a reflection of the Trump administration’s tough-on-immigrants policy that has reshaped the prospects of Indian workers who make up 71% of all approved H-1B applications.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced the policy change on Thursday through a new memo, instructing officers to default to consular processing — requiring applicants to return to their home country and apply through a US embassy or consulate — rather than allowing adjustment of status from within the United States.

USCIS also released data showing that registrations for H-1B visas fell from 343,981 in fiscal year 2026 to 211,600 in fiscal year 2027. USCIS said 71.5% of selected applicants held a US master’s degree or higher, up from 57% the previous year, and that only 17.7% of selected registrations were in the lowest wage category. “The days of abusing the programme with mass, low-wage registrations are over,” USCIS said in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} For Indian H-1B workers, many of whom have spent a decade or more in employment-based green card backlogs, the change introduces fresh uncertainty at the final stage of a process they have already waited years to complete. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Indian H-1B workers, many of whom have spent a decade or more in employment-based green card backlogs, the change introduces fresh uncertainty at the final stage of a process they have already waited years to complete. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The traditional assumption — that if you maintained status, paid your taxes, and met the requirements, your I-485 would go through — is no longer reliable,” Nicole Gurnara, an immigration attorney told HT. “Applicants will need to earn the green card, not just qualify for one.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The traditional assumption — that if you maintained status, paid your taxes, and met the requirements, your I-485 would go through — is no longer reliable,” Nicole Gurnara, an immigration attorney told HT. “Applicants will need to earn the green card, not just qualify for one.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The memo does not alter the underlying law, which treats adjustment of status as a discretionary benefit. But for years, that discretion was exercised rarely. The new policy signals officers will invoke it far more often — and a 2022 US Supreme Court ruling in Patel v. Garland means such denials are largely unreviewable in federal court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The memo does not alter the underlying law, which treats adjustment of status as a discretionary benefit. But for years, that discretion was exercised rarely. The new policy signals officers will invoke it far more often — and a 2022 US Supreme Court ruling in Patel v. Garland means such denials are largely unreviewable in federal court. {{/usCountry}}

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The practical consequence of Thursday’s memo falls hardest on Indian applicants in the EB-2 and EB-3 backlog categories, who routinely wait 10 to 15 years for a visa number to become available. Many have built their lives in the US with children and spouses. Under the new framework, that accumulated history — family ties, tax records, career progression — becomes the primary evidence applicants must present, rather than background detail officers take for granted, Gurnara said, adding that maintaining valid H-1B or L-1 status throughout the green card process is not, on its own, enough to justify a favourable decision.

Students on F-1 visas face particular exposure.

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