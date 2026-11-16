Trump administration tightens AI chip export rules to restrict China's access to Nvidia chips

The Trump administration on ​Monday issued a rule that will further restrict China's access ‌to the best AI chips from companies like Nvidia (NVDA.O), just as President Donald Trump began a trip to China to meet with President Xi Jinping.

US President Donald Trump tightens restrictions on advanced AI chip exports to prevent China from accessing American technology. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

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The ​new restrictions on chip exports to overseas data centers in ​countries like Malaysia and Thailand will hurt Chinese companies ⁠who use those datacenters to access advanced AI chips to train ​their artificial intelligence models.

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The rule shows the Commerce Department is scrambling ​to show it is cracking down on Chinese access to sensitive American technology, following reporting that the agency turned a blind eye to smuggling of advanced ​Nvidia AI chips to China.

Deep Dive What does the new US rule change for access to Nvidia AI chips through overseas data centers? Companies in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil must apply for US export licenses for the most advanced chips. The rule targets remote computing arrangements that could let Chinese companies use chips through data centers in third countries. Why did the Trump administration tighten AI chip export rules? The Commerce Department says the rule is intended to stop existing restrictions on sensitive US technology from being bypassed through third-country data centers. It also follows concerns about the diversion of advanced Nvidia chips to China. How could the new export rule affect Chinese companies training AI models? Chinese companies that rely on data centers in the affected countries to access advanced chips may face tighter controls. The new licensing requirement could make that access more difficult by limiting the chips available to those centers.

Also read: Trump held up to $62 million in Nvidia stock by August 2026, report says

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{{^usCountry}} It also comes as Trump is ​set on Thursday to meet with Xi in China's southern city of Shenzhen, the ‌site ⁠of this week's APEC summit. Trump often unleashes punitive tech threats or action against Beijing ahead of such meetings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also comes as Trump is ​set on Thursday to meet with Xi in China's southern city of Shenzhen, the ‌site ⁠of this week's APEC summit. Trump often unleashes punitive tech threats or action against Beijing ahead of such meetings. {{/usCountry}}

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The new rule requires companies in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil to apply for ​US export licenses ​for the ⁠most advanced chips in an effort to cut down on them being illegally diverted.

The timing of the ​rule also coincides with increased pressure on Commerce Secretary ​Howard ⁠Lutnick to bolster US export controls of advanced chips to China.

"The rule is designed to ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive ⁠American technology ​cannot be circumvented through remote computing ​arrangements involving data centers in third countries," the Commerce Department said in a statement.