Trump allies had bizarre nickname for Tulsi Gabbard, insider makes explosive claim

Tulsi Gabbard resigned from her position as Director of National Intelligence earlier this week after her husband, Abraham Williams, was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

Tulsi Gabbard resigned from her position as Director of National Intelligence earlier this week.(AFP)

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Gabbard informed Trump of her decision during a meeting at the White House on Friday. Her final day leading the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is expected to be June 30, 2026.

Resignation letter

In her formal resignation letter, exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital, Gabbard thanked President Donald Trump for the opportunity to lead the intelligence community for the past year and a half.

“My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer” and "faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months."

"At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle," she wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Gabbard added, "Abraham has been my rock throughout our eleven years of marriage — standing steadfast through my deployment to East Africa on a Joint Special Operations mission, multiple political campaigns and now my service in this role." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gabbard added, "Abraham has been my rock throughout our eleven years of marriage — standing steadfast through my deployment to East Africa on a Joint Special Operations mission, multiple political campaigns and now my service in this role." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge," she continued. “I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge," she continued. “I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position.” {{/usCountry}}

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Right-wing influencer Laura Loomer celebrated Gabbard’s resignation in a series of posts on X.

“Thank God Tulsi Gabbard resigned!!!” Loomer wrote, claiming “all of our enemies love Tulsi.”

In another post Sunday, Loomer alleged that some Trump allies had privately nicknamed the DNI office "Do Not Invite."

Loomer further accused Gabbard of mishandling intelligence operations and clashing with CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

She wrote on X, "I broke the news months ago that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard would resign after turning her office into a breeding ground for leaks that consistently compromised and undermined our national security."

Loomer continued, "Insiders in the White House and close Trump allies literally nicknamed DNI "Do Not Invite" because Tulsi Gabbard constantly SABOTAGED President Donald Trump and combated CIA Director John Ratcliffe while her office ran cover for Islamists who use bot networks online to aid Islamic adversaries while demonizing our ally, Israel."

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She added, "She packed her department with antisemitic leakers like Joe Kent, who spent their days hyper-fixated on Israel and watching podcasts and leaking to Tucker Carlson instead of locking down and breaking up jihadi terror cells inside America. It’s unforgivable behavior. Our commander-in-chief deserves an intelligence community he can actually TRUST. Good riddance!"

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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