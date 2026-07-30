Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a more than $22 billion renovation of Dulles International Airport, the latest project launched by the president as he seeks to put his mark on the US capital region.

Trump announces $22 bn overhaul of DC-area airport

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"It's considered one of the worst airports anywhere in the world. We're going to make it maybe the best," Trump told journalists, saying it is "another step in our ongoing efforts to make Washington, DC safe and beautiful again."

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, speaking alongside Trump, said the project would cost $22.5 billion, with United Airlines for which the airport is a major hub footing part of the bill.

Dulles located some 25 miles from Washington is the area's main international airport, with more than 29 million travelers passing through it in 2025, the most on record.

Trump has begun a series of other projects in the capital, including an overhaul of Washington's storied Kennedy Center that saw him put his name on the building before a court ordered its removal in June.

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{{^usCountry}} He also launched a $14 million renovation of the Reflecting Pool next to the Lincoln Memorial. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also launched a $14 million renovation of the Reflecting Pool next to the Lincoln Memorial. {{/usCountry}}

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But soon after the work was completed, the new coating applied to the pool began to peel off and algae turned the water a mucky green setbacks Trump has repeatedly blamed on vandals, without providing evidence.

The US president has additionally torn down the White House's East Wing with plans to build an enormous ballroom, and he has proposed a huge arch on the far side of the Potomac River near Arlington National Cemetery, the hallowed resting place of fallen American troops.

Trump has also announced plans to renovate what he described as a "dilapidated, worn out" golf course in Washington called East Potomac Golf Links, saying it could host major tournaments when the work is complete.

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