Trump announces potential involvement of Murdochs in TikTok deal: ‘They love this country’

President Donald Trump has revealed that conservative media baron Rupert Murdoch and his son, Lachlan, could be part of the deal that aims to preserve TikTok’s use in the US, according to CNBC. This comes after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt declared that Oracle would tackle data and privacy for the video-sharing app and website in the US. Donald Trump says Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch may be involved in a deal for TikTok in the US.(AFP)

Murdochs to join hands with Dell and Oracle for TikTok?

“A man named Lachlan is involved. Lachlan Murdoch ... Rupert [Murdoch] is probably gonna be in the group, I think they’re going to be in the group,” Trump said in an appearance on Fox News’s The Sunday Briefing.

The US President added that Larry Ellison, the executive chairman of Oracle, and Michael Dell, the ​​CEO of Dell Technologies, may join hands with other “very prominent people” for the awaited TikTok deal.

“And they’re also American patriots, you know, they love this country. So I think they’re going to do a really good job,” Donald Trump said.

Lachlan Murdoch, 54, is the current chairman of News Corp and executive chairman and CEO of Fox Corporation. His father, Rupert Murdoch, 94, previously held the reins of both organizations.

America-first policy for TikTok deal

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt earlier informed that six of the seven-member board that would control TikTok would be Americans. She confirmed that TikTok’s algorithm would be “controlled by America”, as per the NYT.

She added that Trump “recognized the need to protect Americans’ privacy and data while also keeping this app open”.

Meanwhile, China, through a statement, said companies that want a share of the TikTok deal must “comply with Chinese laws and regulations and balance interests”, as per CNBC.

“We hope the US side will provide an open, fair, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies investing in the United States,” they added.

Last week, President Trump extended the operation of TikTok in the US until December 16.

FAQs:

Who is Rupert Murdoch?

Rupert Murdoch is an Australian-born American newspaper publisher and media entrepreneur. He was previously the Chairman and CEO of both 21st Century Fox and News Corporation.

What is Rupert Murdoch’s net worth?

Rupert Murdoch has a net worth of $13.6 billion as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Who is the current executive chairman and CEO of Fox Corporation?

Lachlan Murdoch is the current executive chairman and CEO of Fox Corporation.