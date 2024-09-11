Trump blasts Harris as ‘Marxist,’ as she struggles to keep her cool with smile: ‘Her father is a…’

As former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris square off in what is anticipated to be their only debate of the campaign ahead of the November elections, the atmosphere is charged with controversy and accusations. So far, Kamala Harris has flashed a smile while Donald Trump has maintained a more even-handed demeanour. Vice President Kamala Harris shakes hands with former President Donald Trump during a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Harris also remains quite expressive with her hand movements, such as placing her hand on her mouth as if deep in thought, while Trump called her parents “Marxists.”

Trump slams Harris as ‘Marxist’

Contrary to claims that Trump arrived with a more ‘calm’ demeanour, the former president immediately attacked his opponent when he took the debate stage on ABC News. Trump blasted Kamala Harris as a "Marxist," stating, "She's a Marxist, her father's a Marxist professor."

While Vice President Kamala Harris chose not to respond directly to Trump’s harsh comments, she did strike back by criticizing him for a tweet in which he thanked Chinese leader Xi Jinping during the COVID-19 pandemic. Harris also held Trump accountable for the high unemployment rates linked to the pandemic during their debate.

Duckworth slams Trump as ‘draft dodger’

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth has sharply criticised Trump as a “five-time draft dodger,” accusing him of lacking respect for the military while California Governor Gavin Newsom has labelled him as “boring.”

“He continues to insult military families. He’s insulted Gold Star families,” Duckworth said, referring to the recent Arlington controversy where Trump posed in front of soldiers' graves. “And yet he still wants to be Commander in Chief of our military. He has no respect for our warriors. He has no respect for our veterans, using the sacred grounds of Arlington to campaign. There is no level to which this man will not sink,” she said on MSNBC. “He is a five-time draft dodger.”

Newsom mocks Trump

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) gave his solid backing to Kamala Harris and also made a playful dig at Donald Trump, saying he's "boring." “Trump used to bring some entertainment value to his rallies a few years back,” Newsom commented on MSNBC. “Now, he's just dull all around, and even his audiences seem more interested in themselves than his speeches.” Newsom also speculated that Trump might attempt to reinvent himself at the beginning of the debate, drawing a comparison to his performance in his June debate against President Biden.