Trump booed at Army vs Navy game today? Video viral after Syria shooting

President Donald Trump on Saturday attended the annual Army vs Navy game at the M&T Bank Stadium. His visit came after the 79-year-old condemned the attack in Syria that killed three Americans, including two US troops. Trump was on the field for the coin toss and even met with the players before the game started. Donald Trump and Lieutenant General Steven W. Gilland look up ahead of the annual Army-Navy football game(REUTERS)

Was Trump booed at the Army vs Navy game?

Several social media users claimed that Trump was mercilessly booed at the Army vs Navy game.

“Trump even getting some boos at the Army Navy game. Holy shit. Look at the crowd. Some soldiers and sailors are just staying quiet. Others are cheering but it's not the usual. They know they would get in trouble if they booed. Wow,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Donald Trump has entered the stadium. I would call the reaction ... mixed? Obviously a lot of cheers from the military in the crowd, but some pretty audible booing when the president first popped up on the video board,” another one tweeted.

However, others disputed the claims and even posted videos of the president in the stadium.

Earlier in the day, Trump said the US will retaliate after troops were attacked in Syria.

“We mourn the loss of three Great American Patriots in Syria, two soldiers, and one Civilian Interpreter. Likewise, we pray for the three injured soldiers who, it has just been confirmed, are doing well. This was an ISIS attack against the U.S., and Syria, in a very dangerous part of Syria, that is not fully controlled by them. The President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is extremely angry and disturbed by this attack. There will be very serious retaliation. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he posted on Truth Social.

US Central Command said three service members were wounded in an ambush Saturday by a lone IS member in central Syria. The shooting took place near historic Palmyra, according to the state-run SANA news agency.