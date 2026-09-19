Trump claims Don Jr. ‘paid back’ Putin-linked Russian oligarch Umar Kremlev's expenses in Bettina Anderson wedding

President Donald Trump said his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has paid back Russian oligarch Umar Kremlev after Kremlev covered hundreds of thousands of dollars in costs linked to the Trump son's wedding celebrations in the Bahamas. Trump said Friday that Don Jr. did not want to keep the money. “It’s totally allowed, and a lot of people have parties, but it’s totally allowed,” Trump said. “But as I understand it, he paid him back. He didn’t want to have that, so I hear he paid him back.” Reuters reported Trump saying his son would repay Kremlev, while The New York Post cited a source who said Kremlev had been made whole.

Donald Trump Jr. wedding payment from Umar Kremlev

Trump says Don Jr. repaid Umar Kremlev after the Russian businessman covered major costs tied to his Bahamas wedding celebrations.. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (REUTERS)

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The issue began after ProPublica reported that Kremlev paid for major parts of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Trump’s wedding celebrations in the Bahamas. The couple married in May, with the celebrations continuing over several days.

According to ProPublica, Kremlev covered expenses including the rental of another private island for the reception and a fireworks show. The report said the total ran into hundreds of thousands of dollars. Kremlev, who heads the International Boxing Association, also attended the wedding with other Russian guests.

The payment was not described by the couple as money for their actual wedding ceremony. Bettina Trump said Kremlev hosted two celebrations after the wedding.

“Our dear friend Umar very generously hosted two incredible nights of celebrations for us AFTER our wedding,” she wrote on Instagram. “It was an extraordinarily generous wedding gift from a friend, and something for which we were and remain incredibly grateful.”

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Trump said he has been told that Don Jr. returned the money to Kremlev.

“I’ve given wedding parties to numerous people,” Trump said. “They get married. I give them a party. I give them parties at beautiful places like Mar-a-Lago and others. But I’ve given many. With all of that being said, I understand that Don’s paid him back.”

The New York Post reported that a person familiar with the matter also confirmed that Kremlev had been paid back, but did not give an amount. Reuters, however, reported Trump saying his son had told him he would repay Kremlev.

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Umar Kremlev’s role

Kremlev is closely linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin and received a Russian state honor from him in 2020. Ukraine has also sanctioned Kremlev.

The payments are highlighted because they involved a Russian businessman connected to Putin and the family of the sitting US president. ProPublica reported that the money for the wedding expenses came through an entity linked to the International Boxing Association.

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Bettina Trump defended the gift and said the weekend was planned before the couple changed their wedding plans.

“It’s unfortunate that something so personal and happy can be recast as something political or sinister simply because of who someone is or where they come from,” she wrote. “Friendship doesn’t require a political motive. Generosity doesn’t automatically come with an agenda. And sometimes a wedding gift is simply a wedding gift.”