Trump claims Lindsey Graham's death linked to undetectable condition, not blocked arteries: ‘A totally different thing’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday seemingly contradicted the preliminary findings of the Washington, D.C. Medical Examiner regarding the cause of death of South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away over the weekend. Trump informed reporters that the aortic dissection responsible for the senator's demise was not connected to blocked arteries.

Donald Trump questioned the cause of death for Senator Graham, contradicting early medical reports. (Bloomberg)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While speaking in the Oval Office with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, Trump addressed a question concerning the presence of FBI agents at the senator's residence following his unexpected death. He attributed Graham's sudden passing to what he referred to as "a problem" similar to the condition that had claimed the life of Graham's father many years ago.

Trump makes bombshell claim on Lindsey Graham's death

“At first, I heard it was clogged arteries because he did have clogged arteries. He had a problem with that ... I wish he took better care of himself,” Trump said, as per The UK Independent.

However, as Trump proceeded, he contradicted the previously reported preliminary findings by informing reporters that Graham's death was attributed to "a totally different thing" that was unrelated to any blockage.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

“I've had the doctors from the White House come in and explain what happened, and this is something that is very almost undetectable, and if it happens, there's not much you can do about it. Sounds unfortunate, but there's not much you can do about it,” he claimed.

Graham, who had been a member of Congress since 1994, passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning, shortly after completing his 10th trip to Ukraine.

Lindsey Graham's office released statement after his death

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A statement released by his office within hours confirmed that he had succumbed to a “brief and sudden illness,” however, an initial report from the Washington, DC, medical examiner's office stated that his death was due to an aortic dissection, which involves a tearing of the inner wall of the aorta. The preliminary findings from the medical examiner connected the tear to the hardening of Graham's arteries, a condition attributed to high cholesterol.

An aortic dissection represents a critical medical emergency that can swiftly lead to death without prior indication.

Rise of conspiracy theories amid FBI probe

Graham's abrupt demise has triggered a wave of conspiracy theories among a segment of the president's supporters, many of whom have insinuated that some form of foul play was responsible.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

FBI Director Kash Patel contributed to the speculation when he shared on X that the FBI was looking into the senator's death.

However, Trump seemed to downplay the notion that there is anything for Patel or his agency to investigate, informing reporters that he is aware of various “conspiracy theories” circulating but rejecting them outright.

“I think the FBI is wasting their time if they're doing that,” he stated.