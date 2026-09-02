‘Trump coin’ launched: How to buy $1 coin from US Mint? How much does it cost? Step-by-step guide

On Wednesday, September 2, starting 12:00am ET, the United States Mint started selling a one-dollar coin with President Donald Trump's face on it. It is the first time a living person has been on a currency in US.

The U.S. Mint has started producing a new $1 coin featuring President Donald Trump's image. (AP Photo/AP staff)

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US regulations prevent living people from being featured on legal tenders. But the Trump administration sidestepped it, citing a 2020 law by which the US Mint can designs new coin to commemorate the country's 250th anniversary, and they chose Trump.

"Created to celebrate this historic national milestone, these special circulating dollar coins combine everyday American coinage with a once-in-a-generation anniversary design destined to become a standout addition to modern collections," the US Mint said, touting the coins both as legal tender and collectibles.

There was a rush to get hold of the coins on the website of the US Mint. Newsweek reported that there was an "extraordinarily high traffic" on the website just minutes after the sale for the coin went live.

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This article will discuss the cost of the coin and how to buy them.

How Much Do 'Trump Coins' Cost?

Though it's a gold-colored, the coin does not contain real gold. They have been made out of 6% zinc, 3.5% manganese and 2% nickel, the US Mint said. However, the coins are not available in single pieces - one has to buy at least a 25-coin roll.

$1 Trump Coin Cost

The 25-coin roll, the minimum quantity available to buy, will cost $61. It brings the cost of each $1 coin to around $2.6.

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There is a cheaper option if one buys a 100-coin bag. It has been priced at $154.50, which brings the cost of each $1 coin to around $1.54.

How To Buy The Trump $1 Coins?

Step 1: Go to the official US Mint product page for ‘President Donald J. Trump $1 Coin’

Step 2: Choose the product. There will be two options:

25-coin Philadelphia roll for $61

Product number: 26SQRP

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100-coin Philadelphia bag for $154.50

Product number: 26SQBP

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Step3: Click “Add to Cart”

Note: The Mint has imposed a limit of two orders per household during the initial period. The limit is scheduled to remain until 2pm ET on September 3.

Step 4: Sign in/create your Mint account

Step 5: Complete checkout: Review the product, quantity, shipping address and total, then submit the order.