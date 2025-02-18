Trump congratulates US military after airstrike that killed ‘terrorist leader’ working with Al-Qaeda

Donald Trump congratulated the United States military following an airstrike in Syria targeting an official of Hurras al-Din, an Al-Qaeda affiliate, reported Fox News. The president shared a congratulatory post on Truth Social for the US Central Command forces on the death of the “terrorist leader” over the weekend. FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump steps from Air Force One upon arrival in West Palm Beach, Florida, US.(REUTERS)

Trump congratulates US military for killing ‘terrorist leader’ in Syria

“US forces conducted a precision airstrike against a member of al-Qaeda in Syria this weekend. The terrorist leader was working with al-Qaeda across the region.” Trump wrote.

“Congratulations to CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Kurilla, and the US warfighters who dealt Justice to another Jihadi threatening America and our allies and partners,” the president added.

According to the US forces, the precision airstrike took place in Northwest Syria on Saturday, leading to the death of a “senior finance and logistics official in the terrorist organization Hurras al-Din (HaD), an Al-Qaeda affiliate,” per Fox News.

The operation reportedly marked the fifth airstrike conducted or enabled by CENTCOM against ISIS and Hurras al Din since Trump's presidential inauguration.

The strike was part of an “ongoing commitment, along with partners in the region, to disrupt and degrade efforts by terrorists to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against civilians and military personnel from the U.S., our allies, and our partners throughout the region and beyond,” the defence force added.

Meanwhile, Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla vowed that CENTCOM “will continue to relentlessly pursue terrorists in order to defend our homeland, and U.S., allied, and partner personnel in the region,” per the outlet.