Trump cracks ‘awkward’ marriage joke to Melania amid Jimmy Kimmel’s 'widow' uproar: 'We won’t match, darling'

During a speech on Tuesday welcoming King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the White House, President Donald Trump reflected on his own mortality as well as the duration of his marriage to Melania.

Trump and Melania condemned Jimmy Kimmel's age-related jokes after celebrating 21 years of marriage. During a speech for King Charles III,(AFP)

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In the course of his address, Trump made a brief mention of his parents, Fred Trump and Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, who were married for 63 years until Fred's death in June 1999.

He turned back to the First Lady, who was seated alongside Queen Camilla behind him. “That's a record we won't be able to match, darling,” he remarked with a sense of nostalgia.

“I'm sorry, it’s just not going to work out that way,” he continued a light-hearted laugh. “We'll do well, but we're not going to do that well.”

The First Lady's demeanor, which was captured distinctly on camera, could hardly be described as warm. Melania, attired in a white silk-and-wool Ralph Lauren jacket and skirt, complemented by Manolo Blahnik snake pumps and a wide straw hat, maintained her composure, although it took her a moment to muster a smile as the audience laughed.

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{{^usCountry}} Jimmy Kimmel row and Trump and Melania's marriage {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jimmy Kimmel row and Trump and Melania's marriage {{/usCountry}}

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The remarks comes shortly after both Trump and Melania demanded comedian Jimmy Kimmel to be dismissed 0from ABC for ridiculing the nearly twenty-five year age difference between the President and First Lady, and for taking “an expectant window” dig on her.

The Trumps have celebrated 21 years of marriage, with their anniversary occurring on January 22. This union represents Trump's third and longest marriage — he initially married Ivana Trump in 1977, divorced her in 1990, and subsequently married Marla Maples from 1993 until 1999.

Trump and Melania first encountered each other in 1998, at which time she was a 28-year-old fashion model and he was a 52-year-old real estate executive and media personality.

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The weird "joke" occurred on the second day of the British royal couple's official visit. Following a short rain shower, which Trump jovially referred to as "a very British welcome," King Charles and Queen Camilla were honored with a military parade, a 21-gun salute, a jet flyover, and a formal troop review, representing the highest diplomatic honor that the White House offers to a visiting head of state.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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