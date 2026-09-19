Trump doubles down on AI push amid industry-wide slowdown calls; proposes ‘AI Force’ headed by ‘AI Czar’

President Donald Trump on Saturday doubled down on his Artificial Intelligence push, even as industry leaders are calling for a slowdown in model development.

Donald Trump looks on as he makes an announcement on healthcare in the Oval Office at the White House on September 18. (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It marked the second time Trump has called concerns around AI development a hoax. Last Monday, following a weekend where leaders of AI companies like Anthropic, OpenAI and Google DeepMind warned about the dangers of developing AI too fast and called for a slowdown, Trump wrote that the only guardrail AI needs is a "STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT" and added that the "U.S.A. has that, in spades!”

Further elaborating on his plans around regulating AI development, Trump announced Saturday on Truth Social the creation of an "AI Force" in line with the US Space Force that he created in his first term as President. The force will be led by an "AI Czar," the 80-year-old added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Trump pardons golf caddie Eric Larson after cocaine conviction blocked UK tournaments: ‘I’ve done all the right things' What Trump Said About AI Force And AI Czar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Trump pardons golf caddie Eric Larson after cocaine conviction blocked UK tournaments: ‘I’ve done all the right things' What Trump Said About AI Force And AI Czar {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Trump did not announce any specific timeline for the creation of the so-called AI Force and the AI Czar. Nor did he mention under which federal department such a force and a position could be created, except mentioning that it will be under the “existing Criminal and Civil Justice System.”

"We will also be looking for BAD, and we can do that, very easily, with our already existing Criminal and Civil Justice System," Trump said about his plans to regulate AI.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"For this purpose, I am forming the AI Force, much like I did Space Force, which has been a tremendous SUCCESS, in my First Term. To that end, I will be announcing, in the near future, the AI “Czar” — Only High I.Q. individuals need apply! AI is the next Industrial Revolution, or Internet, but will be even larger and more impactful, possibly as much as 25% of our Country’s GDP."

Also read: Carrot Top: First update out on comedian as he remains hospitalised after suicide attempt

AI Leaders Calling For Slowdown In Model Development

Since early this month, calls for AI slowdown from the leaders of the industry has become unusually loud. It started with an essay by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's called "We Must Pace The Frontier." He argued in the essay that AI systems are advancing so fast that safety mechanisms are failing to keep pace. He proposed outside evaluation, common safety and testing standards and a speed limit on development, among others.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Amodei's argument found resonance with other leaders of the industry. OpenAI's Sam Altman, Google DeepMind's Demis Hassabis, Elon Musk and Bill Gates have supported his call.

But there are some who do not agree with Amodei. It includes Meta's Mark Zuckerberg. The Facebook founder has called for market-led safeguards overlooking the process of AI development. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has also opposed the calls for restricting or pacing AI.

Deep Dive What is Donald Trump's stance on regulating AI development? Donald Trump has dismissed calls for slowing down AI development, labeling concerns about its risks as a hoax. He advocates for an 'AI Force' to oversee growth without hindering the industry. Why are some industry leaders calling for a slowdown in AI model development? Industry leaders express concern that rapid AI advancements could outpace humanity's ability to control them, posing significant risks to society, as highlighted by former AI researcher Jacob Coxon. How does Trump's proposed 'AI Force' align with prior initiatives like the US Space Force? Trump's proposed 'AI Force' is modeled after the US Space Force he established during his first term, aiming to create a dedicated entity to manage and promote AI development.

"I, as President of the United States, will not stand by and let this happen," Trump said about the calls for slowing down AI model development. We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry. Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows!"

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This story is being updated.