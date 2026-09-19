Trump pardons golf caddie Eric Larson after cocaine conviction blocked UK tournaments: ‘I’ve done all the right things'

PGA golf caddie Eric Larson can travel to the UK again after President Donald Trump pardoned him over a decades-old federal cocaine conviction, as per the New York Post. Eric Larson’s Trump pardon clears a major travel hurdle, giving Harris English’s longtime caddie another chance to work overseas again.. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Larson, 66, had been unable to work with golfer Harris English at major UK tournaments because his criminal record prevented him from getting the required travel authorization. He missed the 2025 British Open, where English finished second and collected $1.8 million.

Trump signed Larson’s pardon on September 3 and later called Larson and English to tell them about the decision. Larson said the pardon has given him another chance to continue his career.

Donald Trump pardons Harris English’s caddie Eric Larson Larson was convicted in a federal cocaine case in 1995. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, he was convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine in the Western District of Michigan and received a 156-month prison sentence, five years of supervised release and a $25,000 fine.

After serving his prison sentence, Larson returned to golf and built a career as a caddie. His old conviction later created a new problem when the UK introduced its Electronic Travel Authorisation system for American visitors.

Larson was denied the required travel approval because of his criminal record. That meant he could not travel with English to the 2025 British Open, despite being his caddie.

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Harris English backed Eric Larson’s return English finished runner-up at the 2025 British Open while Larson was unable to be there. Larson also missed the caddie earnings he could have received from English’s finish.

The travel issue continued in 2026, keeping Larson away from the Scottish Open and British Open. English supported Larson as he worked through the pardon process.

“I’m just so pumped for Eric that he can have his rights back . . . and travel to be by my side and work for me specifically at the Scottish Open and the British Open,” English told The New York Post. “He knows what it’s like to have your freedom taken away. He just brings so much joy.”

Larson had previously met Trump while around other golfers. He told The New York Post that he later spoke to Trump about his situation while golfing with him in Florida.

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Eric Larson says he wanted pardon based on merits Larson said he applied for the pardon through the Justice Department’s official process. He submitted prison records and letters supporting his application.

“I’ve met Trump before with the golfers. He loves golf. The Department of Justice went through all my paperwork and all my prison paperwork. It went through the process,” Larson said. “I want it to be based on my merits, not because I know him.”

He added: “I’ve done all the right things since Day One, since my crime.”

The pardon now allows Larson to focus on his work with English without the same UK travel barrier.

“I’m very fortunate. I’m grateful. I got a chance now,” Larson said.

Larson also said he intends to keep caddying for as long as he can.

“I didn’t work for 11 years. And I enjoy it and I’m caddying for one of the best young players in the game, and I’m not done yet. As long as I can still caddy, I’ll caddy. As long as i’m walking and as long as Harris has me.”