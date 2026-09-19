Charuni seeks hike in financial aid for farmers under govt scheme

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has demanded that the Haryana government immediately increase financial assistance under the ‘Chief Minister’s Kisan evam Khetihar Mazdoor Jeevan Suraksha Yojana, 2013’ for accidental deaths, permanent disabilities, and loss of limbs. Proportional increases have also been sought for the loss of limbs and fingers. (HT)

Led by president Gurnam Singh Charuni, the union demanded that compensation be raised from ₹5 lakh to ₹25 lakh in cases of death, and from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹15 lakh for spinal cord fractures or permanent disabilities. Proportional increases have also been sought for the loss of limbs and fingers.

A memorandum detailing these demands has been submitted to the chief minister, agriculture minister, and chairman of Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board.

Charuni said the scheme took effect on January 1, 2014, and despite rising inflation, medical costs, and living expenses over the years, the payout amounts have remained static.

“A family faces a financial crisis if a farmer or agricultural laborer dies or is seriously injured in an accident; therefore, increasing the current assistance amount to align with present-day circumstances is essential,” Charuni said.

The union further demanded removal of the scheme’s maximum age cap of 65 years.

Spokesperson Rakesh Bains said the union urged the state government to make a prompt decision on these key demands to ensure adequate financial security for vulnerable farming households.