Trump faces another assassination attempt after WHCD shooting? Suspect held during King Charles' visit

A security incident occurring close to the White House resulted in an arrest on Tuesday, coinciding with the visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to Washington, D.C, Fox News reported. This event took place under increased security measures following a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner days earlier.

A security incident near the White House led to an arrest on Tuesday during King Charles III and Queen Camilla's visit.(AP)

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A spokesperson for the U.S. Secret Service informed Fox News Digital that a person was apprehended and taken into custody by the agency after successfully evading a security checkpoint near The Ellipse, commonly known as President's Park South.

The spokesperson said that criminal charges are forthcoming, as per Fox News.

The identity and motives of the suspect have not yet been disclosed.

It remains uncertain whether any weapons were present during the breach.

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Here's what Secret Service has to say

The Secret Service is on high alert during the state visit of the British Royals. Earlier today, the law enforcement agency utilized its official Instagram account to outline its role in the US-UK meeting.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing images showcasing their security measures, the Secret Service stated online, “State visits don’t stay safe by accident. The Secret Service was on-site every moment of King Charles III’s arrival ceremony at the White House today, securing the facilities and keeping everyone safe.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing images showcasing their security measures, the Secret Service stated online, “State visits don’t stay safe by accident. The Secret Service was on-site every moment of King Charles III’s arrival ceremony at the White House today, securing the facilities and keeping everyone safe.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} King Charles and Queen Camilla land in US after WHCD shooting {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} King Charles and Queen Camilla land in US after WHCD shooting {{/usCountry}}

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On Monday, King Charles and Queen Camilla made their arrival in the nation's capital, just under 48 hours following an armed assailant's gunfire at the Washington Hilton Hotel, which occurred during the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, President Donald Trump was swiftly escorted from the venue by Secret Service agents, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump and several high-ranking Cabinet officials.

The suspected gunman, identified as Cole Allen, 31, from Torrance, California, is currently facing multiple charges, including the attempted assassination of the president of the United States, transporting a firearm across state lines, and discharging a weapon during a violent crime.

On Tuesday, King Charles addressed Congress in a joint session and is scheduled to visit New York City and Virginia thereafter.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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