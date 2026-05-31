Trump giving out $1,000 to some families: Check eligibility and requirements to claim free money

For several months, the Trump administration has been encouraging American families to establish new investment accounts for their children, and the Trump Accounts app is now officially available for download.

The U.S. Treasury has introduced the Trump Accounts app, promoting savings accounts for children under 18. Families can set up accounts now, and newborns from 2025 to 2028 will receive a $1,000 contribution. Activation emails will be sent to parents ahead of the July 4 launch.(Unsplash/representative )

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On Thursday, May 29, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the launch of the Trump Accounts app. This app, developed in collaboration with BNY and Robinhood, is currently available in app stores nationwide.

President Donald Trump established tax-deferred savings accounts for children under the age of 18 through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), which was passed by Congress last summer. Certain eligible children are expected to receive initial funding of up to $1,000.

Trump Accounts have been promoted as a way for families to provide their children with a financial advantage and observe the growth of their savings over time. Families can now accomplish this directly from their smartphones using the dedicated app.

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{{^usCountry}} Tasking to X, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent posted a video, saying: “This groundbreaking new app will make it easy for millions of Americans to sign up, contribute, and watch their investments grow in value.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tasking to X, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent posted a video, saying: “This groundbreaking new app will make it easy for millions of Americans to sign up, contribute, and watch their investments grow in value.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The announcement comes in advance of the official launch of Trump Accounts on July 4, 2026 — coinciding with the 250th anniversary of American independence. Additionally, the Treasury will be making a $1,000 contribution to the Trump Accounts of newborns born in the U.S. between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, who possess Social Security numbers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The announcement comes in advance of the official launch of Trump Accounts on July 4, 2026 — coinciding with the 250th anniversary of American independence. Additionally, the Treasury will be making a $1,000 contribution to the Trump Accounts of newborns born in the U.S. between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, who possess Social Security numbers. {{/usCountry}}

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These $1,000 deposits could potentially be included in Trump Accounts "as early as July 4," based on visuals from the app displayed on the Trump Accounts website.

How does the Trump Accounts app function?

Trump Accounts, known as Section 530A accounts, are not permitted to accept funds from contributors such as parents, guardians, grandparents, employers, and others until July 4. Nevertheless, individuals can set up the accounts now by filing IRS Form 4547 on TrumpAccounts.gov.

As stated in a press release from the Treasury Department, once the form has been submitted, users will begin to receive guidance on how to complete the account setup process. Between now and July 4, parents can expect to receive activation emails for their children's Trump Accounts.

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In the initial phase of the rollout, activation emails will exclusively be sent from the following email address: no-reply@TrumpAccounts.Treasury.gov. Please adhere to the instructions provided in the email to successfully activate your account via the Trump Accounts app.

The Treasury Department advises parents to be vigilant against scams, emphasizing that the Treasury will not contact individuals via text message or phone call concerning Trump Account activation.

"If you receive a call or text about a Trump Account, do not respond, it is likely a scam," the Treasury highlighted in the press release.

Who is eligible to contribute to Trump Accounts and receive free funds?

Any child in the United States under 18 years of age who possesses a Social Security number is eligible to establish a Trump Account. Infants born between 2025 and 2028 are entitled to a complimentary initial deposit of $1,000 from the Treasury.

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Parents and other contributors are allowed to make an annual after-tax contribution of up to $5,000 for each child until they reach the age of 18, with withdrawals from these contributions remaining tax-exempt. However, any earnings accrued from these contributions will be subject to taxation at the time of withdrawal.

Employers may contribute a maximum of $2,500 towards the $5,000 annual limit. Additionally, qualifying charitable organizations and government entities will have the opportunity to make further contributions that exceed the $5,000 limit.

As stated on the Trump Accounts website, if parents or other qualified contributors deposit the maximum after-tax contribution of up to $5,000 each year until the child turns 18, the account balance could potentially increase to an impressive $271,000.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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