Nancy Guthrie update: Pima County Sheriff Department's first statement in weeks released, ‘The Guthrie family are…’

Over 100 days following the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie from her residence in Tucson, Arizona, several people remain profoundly engaged in uncovering the circumstances surrounding Savannah Guthrie’s mother. Recently, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has released its initial official statement regarding the case in several weeks, offering fresh perspectives on the continuing investigation. Nancy Guthrie update: As the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance surpasses 100 days, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department reported ongoing forensic work and reaffirmed that her family is not suspected (via REUTERS)

On May 29, Michael Ruiz from Fox News Digital reported on X that a spokesperson from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department provided him with an update regarding the case. Although he did not include any direct quotes from the department representative, he conveyed the information they shared about the current status of the investigation.

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Michael Ruiz reveals what Pima County Sheriff’s Department said As per Ruiz, investigators stated that they “are not yet done with Nancy’s home security video” and that “forensic analysis is still underway.” Furthermore, he mentioned that the spokesperson informed him that the DNA analysis is ongoing and has not reached a dead end.

Ruiz also said that when he inquired whether anyone had been ruled out, the spokesperson directed him to a prior statement made by Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos: “To be clear… the Guthrie family — to include all siblings and spouses — has been cleared as possible suspects in this case. The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious, and are victims in this case. To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple… please, I’m begging you, the media, to honor your profession and report with some sense of compassion and professionalism.”

Michael Ruiz discloses investigators' perspective on primary suspect Ruiz concluded his post by summarizing the investigators' perspective on the primary suspect in the case and encouraging anyone with relevant information to reach out to the FBI.

"The intruder has not yet been publicly identified. Current and former investigators tell me they’re still hopeful someone recognizes this guy. He may have changed his behavior (and/or appearance) after Nancy’s abduction on Feb. 1 and again after the FBI released her Nest video on Feb. 10. It remains unclear whether he acted alone. Anyone with information is urged to dial 1-800-CALL-FBI.”